Where to Watch the Game: 19 Super Bowl Parties Around Metro Phoenix

Let’s face it: You probably have a better chance of beating Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins in a footrace than you do with seeing Super Bowl LVII in person. Tickets for the game start at around $4,600 for the nosebleeds with seats on the 50-yard line going for as much as $14,000 or more.
That doesn’t mean you can’t have a memorable time watching the big showdown between Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl watch parties will happen across the Valley at local bars, resorts, casinos, and other venues on Sunday, February 12.
Many options are available. You can view every minute of action along with fellow football fanatics or die-hard supporters of either Philly or KC. Or you could tailgate and win cash prizes at events being put on at local outdoor shopping malls. There are even some swankier shindigs boasting more than just beer and burgers.
Here’s a guide to the biggest and best watch parties around metro Phoenix.
The Bar Gilbert
366 North Gilbert Road, GilbertThe Bar’s
Super Bowl watch party will feature its usual rowdy crowd, as well as drink specials like five domestic bottles for $15, five premium bottled beers for $20, or buckets of five Nütrl Hard Seltzers for $25. Burgers and fries will be available for $10. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call 480-584-4760.
Casino Arizona
524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale
Fox Sports Radio 910 AM’s on-air personalities Grose, Bauer, and Jax will host Casino Arizona’s
21-and-over “Big Game Viewing Party” at 3 p.m. in the CAZ Showroom. Theatre-quality projection screens will show all the football action, there will be cash and prizes available, and attendees can place prop bets or play football squares. Drink specials include 12-ounce bottles and 16-ounce drafts of Bud Light for $5.25 and $20 buckets of five 12-ounce bottles of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. Food specials like $6.25 nachos grande or $6 wings will also be available. Admission is free but space is limited. Call 480-850-7777.
Desert Diamond Casino
9431 West Northern Avenue, Glendale
Want to place a wager or two on the Super Bowl? You can hit up Desert Diamond Casino’s
sportsbook while attending the casino’s watch party from 3 to 9 p.m. If you’re hungry for more than just gambling, a half-dozen different food trucks will be on hand. Admission and parking are free. Call 623-877-7777 if you need more details.
click to enlarge
There's a free watch party happening this Sunday at Desert Ridge.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Desert Ridge Marketplace
21001 North Tatum Boulevard
The District Stage and Courtyard at Desert Ridge Marketplace
will host a “Game Day Watch Zone” from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. where the public can see the game on enormous outdoor LED screens, grab selfies at special photo ops, or play games for prizes and giveaways. Free popcorn will be available (while supplies last) with the first 250 people getting a branded megaphone cup. There will also be an interactive KidZone with face painting, corn hole, football toss, and other activities. Those 21 and over can partake in the marketplace’s new “sip and stroll” program after purchasing drinks from nearby bars and restaurants. Admission is free. Seating will be available on a first-come basis. Call 480-513-7586.
414 Pub Pizza & Karaoke
706 West Southern Avenue, Mesa
Come for the Super Bowl watch party at 414 Pub Pizza & Karaoke's
Mesa location, which starts at 3 p.m., and stay for the karaoke after the Lombardi trophy is awarded. They'll also have live music during halftime and various specials throughout the game. No cover. Call 480-572-1827.
Kobalt Bar
3110 North Central Avenue, #175
Happy hour prices will be offered all day during Kobalt’s Super Bowl party
and a beer bust will be offered from 1 to 6 p.m. The game will be featured on the bar’s big screen with plenty of snark and sass coming from its always-entertaining crowd of regulars, particularly during the commercials. The festivities start at 3 p.m. Call 602-264-5307.
Life Time Biltmore
2580 East Camelback Road
The Flavor Bowl rooftop party at Life Time Biltmore
from noon to 10 p.m. will offer the chance to catch the game in style in a posh setting. According to promoters, there will also be games, cocktails, appearances by current and retired NFL pros, a charity raffle, a car show, and more. DJ Mark Da Spot and Josh Vietti (a.k.a. the “Hip-Hop Violinist”) will perform. Advance general admission tickets are $50 and VIP packages start at $250 through superluxerooftopexp.com.
McFadden's
9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale
Want to get as close to the Super Bowl as possible without having to spring for a ticket? McFadden’s watch party
is practically right next door to the big game (owing to the fact the establishment is mere blocks away from State Farm Stadium). Patrons won’t miss a second of the Chiefs battling the Eagles, as 50 different TVs and a trio of wall-sized LED projections will show the contest. The party runs from 3 to 10 p.m. and a free buffet will be offered until halftime. Standing-room-only general admission is $150 and various seating options start at $300. Call 623-872-0022 for more info.
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 West Boston Street, Chandler
The outdoor patio at Pedal Haus’
location in downtown Chandler will have large-screen TVs tuned into the game on Super Sunday. Various drink specials on tap will include $4 Day Drinker Light Lagers and $5 Haus margaritas. Patrons can also score $4 loaded potato skins and half-off on wings from 3 p.m. onward. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 480-656-1639 for more details.
click to enlarge
Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale will be a destination for Chiefs fans.
Benjamin Leatherman
Pub Rock Live
8005 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale
Kansas City fans from throughout the Valley will huddle at Pub Rock Live
to cheer on their team during a massive Super Bowl party put on by local fan group AZ Chiefs Kingdom. Inside, bartenders will serve drinks specials to the 21-and-over. Meanwhile, the festivities in the parking lot will be all-ages and include food trunks and large video walls. Raffles and giveaways are also planned. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Call 480-945-4985.
Rack Scottsdale
3636 North Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleRack Scottsdale's
weekend-long parking lot party will include a viewing party on Super Bowl Sunday. Expect a variety of game-day specials, as well as games, prizes, giveaways, and music from DJ B. Novelli. Gates open at noon and the celebration goes until 2 a.m. Admission is free. Call 480-476-1035.
Rockbar Inc.
4245 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale
Given that members of the Eagles West fan club (a local cadre of die-hard Philadelphia supporters) flock to Rockbar Inc.
on game days, it's a safe bet there will be a massive viewing party during the Super Bowl. No details have been announced as of this writing, but previous events have included prize raffles and jersey giveaways. Call 480-331-9190 or see eagleswest.com for more info.
Six40rty and Anoche
640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Newish additions to the Mill Avenue party scene Six40rty and Anoche in Tempe
are collaborating for three parties in one venue, featuring more than 80 TVs and multiple TV walls, a 5,000-square-foot patio with yard games, six total bars, food specials, VIP table packages, DJs, the exclusive launch of a new spirit from White Claw, and more. The fun starts at 10 a.m., and the $20 entry fee includes a featured beverage. Call 480-500-5101.
click to enlarge
Enjoy the views during the game at Skysill Rooftop Lounge.
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
Skysill Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Tempe
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
Overlooking downtown Tempe from atop the Westin Tempe hotel, Skysill’s Big Game party
will offer more to see than just televised football. Attendees can get epic views of the sunset and the surrounding cityscape while enjoying a tailgate-style buffet and a variety of cocktails. Tickets are $150 for the “spectator package” (which gets you in at 3:30 p.m.), $200 for the “club package” with earlier entry at 2:30 p.m. and five drink tickets, and $500 for the “VIP package” (which includes everything previously mentioned, as well as a souvenir lanyard, five drink tickets, access to preferred seating, and other perks). Everyone Call 480-968-8885.
Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park
67 West Culver Street
The four-day Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park will culminate with an official watch party
on Super Bowl Sunday, which will be attended by tens of thousands of fans. All of the experience’s attractions, activations, and activities — including a football-themed obstacle course, the PetSmart MVPets TAILgate Experience, a 16-foot-tall Lombardi trophy, a 44-foot-tall LED saguaro cactus — will be available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Talking Stick Resort
9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
The big game between the Eagles and Chiefs will be broadcast on multiple screens at Talking Stick’s
viewing party inside Salt River Grand Ballroom. Fox Sports Radio 910 AM’s Mike “Roc” Muraco, Dan “Manuch” Manucci, and Jimmy B. will host and NFL legends Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson are scheduled to appear. Games for cash and prizes will be offered and 24/7 sports betting kiosks will be available. Food options include nacho or sandwich station ($18), pretzel bites with cheese ($14), a sandwich station ($18), and a wing station ($20). The party starts at 3 p.m. and tickets are $25 each. Call 480-850-7777.
Tempe Marketplace
2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
If you’re interested in doing more than just kicking back and watching KC battle Philly for football supremacy on a jumbo screen, The Big Game Tailgate at Tempe Marketplace’s
District Stage will include games, giveaways, a DJ dropping the latest tunes, different photo ops, and prizes up to $5,000 in value. Patrons can play cornhole, participate in a field goal challenge, or guess how many footballs are in a giant box. The marketplace’s new “sip and stroll” will also offer anyone of legal drinking age the chance to enjoy alcoholic drinks while checking out the event. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and there’s no cost to attend. Call 480-966-9338.
Twin Peaks
Four Valley locations
Every location of the Twin Peaks
sports bar chain in the Valley will be showing the Super Bowl on numerous TVs, serving up its 29-degree draft beers, and giving away gift cards each quarter of the game. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight.
Yucca Tap Room
29 West Southern Avenue, TempeYucca Tap Room’s
lounge will be showing the big game on a giant projector screen and a half-dozen other televisions. The kitchen will be serving up wings and domestic brews will available for $3.50 each. The gridiron action starts at 4:30 p.m. Call 480-967-4777.