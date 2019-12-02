12 Greater Phoenix Restaurants Ready to Host Your Holiday Party

Holiday season is fast approaching, and now is the time to narrow down your list of party venues. Restaurants around the Valley are offering up their event spaces, and whether it's for a company party or gathering of family and friends, there's quite a few from which to choose . If you're in the mood for a tiki-themed Christmas this year (who wouldn't be?), there are actually multiple restaurants offering such an experience. Also, two Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants on this list have newly renovated private rooms — plus a new 12,000-square-foot venue opening just in time for the holidays.
You definitely can't go wrong, so start making those reservations now.
Beckett's Table3717 East Indian School Road
Beckett's Table has seating for guests both inside and outside, with 125 seats inside including 13 at the brick-lined bar and 18 seats at the signature black walnut community table. The outdoor patios can accommodate 70 people, and there's a fireplace to keep everyone warm and toasty. Email info@beckettstable.com or call 602- 954-1700 for more information.
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour1 West Jefferson Street
Sippin' Santa at Bitter & Twisted is a tiki holiday experience with a retro and playful Christmas theme. It's a nostalgic, fully immersive experience with over-the-top decorations and themed cocktails. Email events@bitterandtwistedaz.com with subject “Sippin’ Santa” and the details about your group. A minimum of 48 hours of notice is required for any booking request.
Blue Clover Distillery7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale
Blue Clover Distillery offers a rustic bar space inside that can accommodate 189 guests plus 100 more on the patio. The restaurant provides a buffet menu for groups of 20 people or more. Examples of the elevated bar food menu include green chile fries and apple blue cheese flatbread paired with house-made gin and vodka drinks. Contact wholm@bluecloverdistillery.com for more information.
Culinary DropoutMultiple Locations
At different locations of Culinary Dropout's The Yard, guests can book the recently renovated Tribute Room, named in honor of musicians from the past who adorn the walls. Choose from a set meal highlighted by favorites like the soft pretzels and fondue and the antipasti menu which showcases hard-to-find meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Book your party on the Fox Restaurant Concepts group dining page.
Condesa2 North Central Avenue, #101
Condesa is set to open next month, just in time for the holidays. The 12,000-square-foot venue can fit 350 guests and will have five private event spaces. The space will feature industrial design elements plus art deco decor, saturated colors, opulent chandeliers, and murals by renowned artist Mata Ruda. The menu is vegetable-focused with high-quality proteins like wagyu beef and a globally influenced feel. Don't miss the tableside hummus and "masa" ball soup. For more information, email nick@legalrestaurants.com.
Hula's Modern TikiMultiple Locations
At the Phoenix Hula's Modern Tiki location, host your holiday party in the 25-person Hula's Captain's Cabin lounge or in the 40-person Tiki Room. It's decked out with a velvet Elvis painting, palm-frond roof, woven wood walls, and a flatscreen TV disguised as a video aquarium. Call 602-265-8454 to reserve your spot. At the Scottsdale location, call 480-970-4852 to reserve a spot in the main dining room or at the community tables for your tiki-themed holiday celebration.
Pedal Haus Brewery730 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Pedal Haus Brewery and beer garden recently completed a renovation to expand its private dining space to fit 40 seated guests. The area has AV capabilities and soundproof features. The catering options include elevated brewery favorites, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. To reserve your spot, contact events@pedalhausbrewery.com.
Phoenix City Grille5816 North 16th Street
Phoenix City Grille is a perfect place to host a holiday party with multiple event spaces. The West Room can host up to 30 people, while the more intimate East Room can hold 12, or you can combine the two rooms to hold up to 50 guests. There's also the balcony that can seat 24 guests at two tables. Call, text, or email the director of private dining, Brittnee Reed, at 602-510-7174 or privatedining@phoenixcitygrille.com.
Southern Rail300 West Camelback Road
Southern Rail has a private room available for casual and intimate dinner parties equipped with a flat-panel TV, AV connections, privacy shutters and curtains, and a dedicated service staff. Call 602-200-0085 to speak with a manager or email events@southernrailaz.com.
The Arrogant Butcher2 East Jefferson Street, #150
Fox Restaurant Concepts' The Arrogant Butcher can accommodate up to 100 guests and has menu choices ranging from savory seafood to classic cocktails, charcuterie, and craft beer. The newly updated News Room is uniquely decorated with nostalgic and quirky photographs and can be configured to suit any event. Reserve your spot on the group dining page.
Tomaso's3225 East Camelback Road
Tomaso's has been a staple in the Valley's dining scene for more than four decades, serving traditional Italian fare. The restaurant is adorned with classic Italian design elements like murals and brick accents. The private dining space can accommodate up to 175 guests. Email cristina@maggioregroup.com for more information.
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
ZuZu's Rosie Room is ready to go for any holiday gathering. The private dining area is hidden away from the rest of the restaurant and seats 16 guests or hosts 24 for a cocktail reception. Check out the holiday brunch and dinner menus and book your spot online now.
