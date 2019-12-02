12 Greater Phoenix Restaurants Ready to Host Your Holiday Party

A fireplace ensures you won't get cold while dining outside on Beckett's Table's patios.

Holiday season is fast approaching, and now is the time to narrow down your list of party venues. Restaurants around the Valley are offering up their event spaces, and whether it's for a company party or gathering of family and friends, there's quite a few from which to choose . If you're in the mood for a tiki-themed Christmas this year (who wouldn't be?), there are actually multiple restaurants offering such an experience. Also, two Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants on this list have newly renovated private rooms — plus a new 12,000-square-foot venue opening just in time for the holidays.

You definitely can't go wrong, so start making those reservations now.

Beckett's Table 3717 East Indian School Road



Beckett's Table has seating for guests both inside and outside, with 125 seats inside including 13 at the brick-lined bar and 18 seats at the signature black walnut community table. The outdoor patios can accommodate 70 people, and there's a fireplace to keep everyone warm and toasty. Email info@beckettstable.com or call 602- 954-1700 for more information.

EXPAND The cocktails at Bitter & Twisted are imaginative and delicious. Bitter & Twisted

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour 1 West Jefferson Street



Sippin' Santa at Bitter & Twisted is a tiki holiday experience with a retro and playful Christmas theme. It's a nostalgic, fully immersive experience with over-the-top decorations and themed cocktails. Email events@bitterandtwistedaz.com with subject “Sippin’ Santa” and the details about your group. A minimum of 48 hours of notice is required for any booking request.

EXPAND Blue Clover not only specializes in alcohol. but also grub. Lindsey Hahn Productions

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



Blue Clover Distillery offers a rustic bar space inside that can accommodate 189 guests plus 100 more on the patio. The restaurant provides a buffet menu for groups of 20 people or more. Examples of the elevated bar food menu include green chile fries and apple blue cheese flatbread paired with house-made gin and vodka drinks. Contact wholm@bluecloverdistillery.com for more information.

EXPAND Culinary Dropout offers multiple places to lounge and relax with your holiday party guests. Culinary Dropout

Culinary Dropout Multiple Locations



At different locations of Culinary Dropout's The Yard, guests can book the recently renovated Tribute Room, named in honor of musicians from the past who adorn the walls. Choose from a set meal highlighted by favorites like the soft pretzels and fondue and the antipasti menu which showcases hard-to-find meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Book your party on the Fox Restaurant Concepts group dining page.

Condesa 2 North Central Avenue, #101



Condesa is set to open next month, just in time for the holidays. The 12,000-square-foot venue can fit 350 guests and will have five private event spaces. The space will feature industrial design elements plus art deco decor, saturated colors, opulent chandeliers, and murals by renowned artist Mata Ruda. The menu is vegetable-focused with high-quality proteins like wagyu beef and a globally influenced feel. Don't miss the tableside hummus and "masa" ball soup. For more information, email nick@legalrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Cocktails and starters at Hula's Modern Tiki. Hula's Modern Tiki

Hula's Modern Tiki Multiple Locations



At the Phoenix Hula's Modern Tiki location, host your holiday party in the 25-person Hula's Captain's Cabin lounge or in the 40-person Tiki Room. It's decked out with a velvet Elvis painting, palm-frond roof, woven wood walls, and a flatscreen TV disguised as a video aquarium. Call 602-265-8454 to reserve your spot. At the Scottsdale location, call 480-970-4852 to reserve a spot in the main dining room or at the community tables for your tiki-themed holiday celebration.

Pedal Haus just finished renovating its private event space. Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery 730 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



Pedal Haus Brewery and beer garden recently completed a renovation to expand its private dining space to fit 40 seated guests. The area has AV capabilities and soundproof features. The catering options include elevated brewery favorites, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. To reserve your spot, contact events@pedalhausbrewery.com.

Phoenix City Grille is a popular and longstanding neighborhood tavern in uptown Phoenix's Madison neighborhood. Patricia Escarcega

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Phoenix City Grille is a perfect place to host a holiday party with multiple event spaces. The West Room can host up to 30 people, while the more intimate East Room can hold 12, or you can combine the two rooms to hold up to 50 guests. There's also the balcony that can seat 24 guests at two tables. Call, text, or email the director of private dining, Brittnee Reed, at 602-510-7174 or privatedining@phoenixcitygrille.com.

EXPAND Condesa has multiple private event spaces and opens just in time for the holiday party rush. Condesa

Southern Rail 300 West Camelback Road



Southern Rail has a private room available for casual and intimate dinner parties equipped with a flat-panel TV, AV connections, privacy shutters and curtains, and a dedicated service staff. Call 602-200-0085 to speak with a manager or email events@southernrailaz.com.

EXPAND The News Room is decorated with tons of unique photos. The Arrogant Butcher

The Arrogant Butcher 2 East Jefferson Street, #150



Fox Restaurant Concepts' The Arrogant Butcher can accommodate up to 100 guests and has menu choices ranging from savory seafood to classic cocktails, charcuterie, and craft beer. The newly updated News Room is uniquely decorated with nostalgic and quirky photographs and can be configured to suit any event. Reserve your spot on the group dining page.

EXPAND Tomaso's can seat up to 175 gues in its private dining space. Tomaso’s

Tomaso's 3225 East Camelback Road



Tomaso's has been a staple in the Valley's dining scene for more than four decades, serving traditional Italian fare. The restaurant is adorned with classic Italian design elements like murals and brick accents. The private dining space can accommodate up to 175 guests. Email cristina@maggioregroup.com for more information.

EXPAND The Rosie Room at ZuZu Restaurant has a TV for presentations and photo slideshows that doubles as a mirror when not in use. Zuzu Restaurant

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu's Rosie Room is ready to go for any holiday gathering. The private dining area is hidden away from the rest of the restaurant and seats 16 guests or hosts 24 for a cocktail reception. Check out the holiday brunch and dinner menus and book your spot online now.