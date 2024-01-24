James Beard Awards name 12 Arizona semifinalists

In the 2024 James Beard Awards, 12 Arizona chefs and restaurants have made it into the first round. This gives them the chance to become finalists, and then potentially win one of the highest honors that a chef or restaurant can receive.
Last year was an unusual one in Arizona's relationship with the James Beard Awards. There was a strong showing in the semifinalist round, also with 12 chefs or restaurants in the running. But the strong start turned into a total washout when none of the Arizona semifinalists made it to the next round. We dubbed it the year's biggest snub.
In 2022, chefs Chris Bianco and Don Guerra brought home James Beard Awards, making them the most recent Arizona winners.
This year, the finalists will be announced on April 3 and the winners will be crowned at a ceremony on June 10.
2024 James Beard Award semifinalists in Arizona
Outstanding Restaurateur: Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix
Emerging Chef: Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa
Best New Restaurant: Ava Bakery, Phoenix
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix
Outstanding Hospitality: Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale
Outstanding Bar: Little Rituals, Phoenix
Best Chef - Southwest:
- Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix
- Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson
- Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix
- Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson
- Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff
- Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert