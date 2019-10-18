7 Places to Eat and Drink for Halloween in Greater Phoenix

It feels like Halloween has been happening for months already, but there are several places in the Valley to get you ready for haunted houses, trick-or-treaters, and of course, spooky treats, in case you weren't in the mood. Phoenix likes to show its Halloween love, and in celebration of the last day of October, restaurants are excited to debut festive cocktails and food.

Here are seven spots in metro Phoenix going all out for All Hallows' Eve.

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



Want a drink to get in the Halloween spirit? Blue Clover Distillery is offering the Blue Goblet, a cocktail featuring Blue Clover vodka, blue curaçao, and lemon juice with a blood-red sugar rim. Grab this drink any time during the October to welcome the scariest day of the year.

EXPAND Get that smoothie before it's gone. Juby True

Juby True

Multiple Locations



Presented by the same people behind True Food Kitchen, Juby True is offering its Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie — because we're all adults here. It's made with pumpkin, banana, toasted walnut, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and some house-made almond mylk. The not-too-sweet beverage is available now.

EXPAND The Jacked O' Lantern protein shake is available at Chop Shop from October to November. Original Chop Shop

Original Chop Shop

Multiple Locations



Celebrating Halloween doesn't mean eating candy and all things sweet. Original Chop Shop wants to satisfy the calorie conscious during Halloween, too. From October 7 to November 30, Original Chop Shop will feature a Jacked O' Lantern protein shake — a blend of pure pumpkin puree, almond milk, chia pudding, vanilla protein, cinnamon, dates, and agave.

Provision Coffee 4501 North 32nd Street



Did you love Stranger Things? If so, get over to Provision Coffee for "The 11" cocktail. It's a mix of bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, chocolate bitters, cinnamon, and egg whites, and it's of course adorned with a mini Eggo waffle. The cocktail is available for $12 throughout October.

Salty Sow offers slow-cooked beef shoulder as a part of its BOGO Halloween menu. Salty Sow

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road



Dinner doesn't have to be quick on Halloween. From 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, Salty Sow is offering a buy one entree, get the second one free kind of deal. Choose from entrees like hand-cut filet mignon, goat cheese ravioli, slow-cooked beef shoulder, crispy chicken thighs, and blackened rib-eye tacos.

Thai Chili 2 Go

Multiple Locations



Who wants to worry about dinner on Halloween? Thai Chili 2 Go will take $10 off all catering orders. No need to change out of your Halloween garb — those who come in costume will receive half off on a regularly priced entree on Thursday, October 31.

Grab a beer at Zinburger and stroll the grounds of Scottsdale Quarter on Saturday, October 26. Zinburger

Zinburger

15257 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Adults can get their Halloween on at Zinburger. Expect a full beer garden with pumpkin ale or hard cider at the Boo ‘n Brew Fall Festival. Beer garden festivities are from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Kiddos are welcome to stroll the Scottsdale Quarter grounds for trick-or-treating and face painting.