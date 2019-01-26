 


A guide to getting to Tacolandia 2019.EXPAND
A guide to getting to Tacolandia 2019.
Blake Benard

Taco 'Bout Handy: Here's a Quick Guide to 2019 Tacolandia

Lauren Cusimano | January 26, 2019 | 7:00am
This article was updated from its original version.

The third annual Tacolandia is today, Saturday, January 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park. But before you start on your quest to consume unlimited tacos, here’s what you may need to know before you go.

Who’s going to be there?
There will be dozens of Valley taquerias and restaurants at Tacolandia 2019, including our spotlighted vendors Bao Chow, Jamburritos, Jeztecos, Dilla Libre, and Mr.Mesquite. Here’s where you can find the full lineup.

I mean, c'mon, will there really be unlimited taco samples?
Yes.

I still need tickets.
Here you go. General admission tickets are $40 day of, which gets you access to those limitless taco samples (cash bars and entertainment included, of course). Please call customer support at 877-987-6487 if you need assistance.

Can I still get VIP tickets?
Here you go. VIP tickets are $50, which also includes a private VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers. VIP entry goes up to $55 at the door.

Wasn’t there a bundle package?
So sorry but the Amigo Pack is no longer available.

Eh, I don’t feel like going anymore. Can I get a refund?
No. Refunds will not be issued.

May I bring my little cousin?
No. This event is 21 and over, and no one without a valid, government-issued photo ID will be admitted into the event. No exceptions, even if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

May I bring my dog?
Yes.

So, there’s alcohol ... right?
Yes, there will be a cash bar.

I purchased tickets a while ago, but now I can’t find my confirmation email or tickets.
You can log back into Ticketfly to reprint your tickets, or you can contact customer support at 877-987-6487 or visit their support page.

Where do I even park?
The event will be at Margaret T. Hance Park located at 1202 North Third Street. The Tacolandia entrance and exit is located just east of the Burton Barr Central Library on the southeast corner of the east side of the park. Free parking is in that vicinity. Also, here’s a map.

But I'm not driving.
Cool. Your light rail stop will be the Roosevelt/Central Avenue station. No Lyft or Uber discount codes will be issued.

What should I wear?
It's January, but it's also Phoenix. Weather is looking like a high of 70 degrees and a full sun. So despite it technically being winter, definitely wear your sunscreen. It's also in a grassy park, so think comfortable walking shoes.

Is Tacolandia on that awesome spring food festivals checklist I keep hearing about?
Yes, Tacolandia is the first of 30 Phoenix area food and drink festivals happening in spring 2019 featured on our free, downloadable checklist. (Perfect for the fridge.)

Now go have some tacos.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

