Here’s What’s Taking Over the Old Hard Rock Cafe Space in Downtown Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Downtown Phoenix’s Hard Rock Café, easily spotted by the gigantic neon guitar jutting out of the building at Second and Jefferson streets, closed on February 28, 2020. The restaurant had been running since 2002 and has sat empty since Hard Rock International shuttered the outpost.

Now we know what will replace it. Scott and Melissa McIntire, the couple behind The Lola at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, are opening a Phoenix location of The Ainsworth — a sports bar, restaurant, and private event space with locations in several U.S. cities, including New York, Nashville, and Louisville. The lounge will offer upscale American fare with signature cocktails, beer, and wine.

“We’ll definitely be offering our award-winning brunch and some of the fun boards and cocktails that we’ve become known for at The Lola,” said Melissa McIntire in a press release.

The Phoenix location is set to open later this spring.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to open a second restaurant and we’ve definitely found it with The Ainsworth,” said Scott McIntire in a press release. “We couldn’t have dreamed of a better location to bring our vision to life and translate some of The Lola experience to Downtown Phoenix.”

The Ainsworth will also be hiring for 30 front and back of house restaurant positions. Apply by emailing jobs@theainsworthphx.com or attending open interviews at The Ainsworth from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7.

For more information, see The Ainsworth website.