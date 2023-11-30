 Burger pop-up Bad Jimmy's opens downtown Phoenix restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Burger pop-up Bad Jimmy's opens downtown Phoenix restaurant

The popular burger pop-up now has a permanent home in the former Breadfruit & Rum Bar.
November 30, 2023
James Piazza's burger pop-up Bad Jimmy's now has a permanent home in downtown Phoenix.
James Piazza's burger pop-up Bad Jimmy's now has a permanent home in downtown Phoenix. Tom Carlson
Share this:
The smash burger-style pop-up from a Pizzeria Bianco and Valentine alum has a new home. Bad Jimmy’s, helmed by James Piazza, has moved out of the food truck and opens in downtown Phoenix today.

The burger joint replaces The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, which had been shuttered since March 2020, but took over the kitchen at nearby Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour for a year. Breadfruit owner Dwayne Allen announced in August that service at the bar would end and that he was turning over the keys of the former restaurant space on Pierce Street to a new tenant.

The space has transformed into a retro diner complete with a red neon sign in the window and “Burgers” on the main door. Bad Jimmy’s launched as a pop-up in 2021, with lines often following thanks to Piazza's use of quality ingredients and clever social media along with old-fashioned marketing through posters created by local artists. Here’s what to know before you go.

What’s on the menu at Bad Jimmy's?

Bad Jimmy’s offers double-stacked burgers ($12) with American cheese, “not-so-secret sauce,” griddle onions and pickles or American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onions and pickles. There is also a veggie burger ($13), served with American cheese, shredded lettuce, honey mustard and pickles. There are options for kids, too – a single patty burger or grilled cheese. Among the sides are a wedge salad topped with that “not-so-secret sauce,” blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and chives, as well as the obvious choice of French fries. Among the desserts are pies and soft serve topped with olive oil and sea salt.

In addition to soft drinks, Bad Jimmy’s has a bar pouring beer-and-a-shot combos and cocktails. The Love Island cocktail ($13) combines tequila, citrus liqueur, lime juice and POG (passionfruit, orange and guava) syrup. Among the highball options is the Bad Apple ($13), made with Hennessey, Martinelli’s apple and sparkling water. Or, order a 7-ounce bottle of Miller High Life and a shot of Old Grand-Dad Bourbon ($6).
click to enlarge
Bad Jimmy's has taken over the space of The Breadfruit & Rum Bar at 108 E. Pierce St.
New Times Archives

When can I go?

In a post on Instagram announcing the opening, Bad Jimmy’s noted the restaurant will be open from Thursday to Monday at 10:30 a.m. each day. It will close at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, while staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Bad Jimmy’s

Opens Nov. 30
108 E. Pierce St.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

Trending

Cornish Pasty is opening a restaurant in downtown Glendale

Food & Drink News

Cornish Pasty is opening a restaurant in downtown Glendale

By Tirion Boan
The 6 best things we ate this month around Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The 6 best things we ate this month around Phoenix

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
Sonoran Pasta Co. launches pop-up pasta bar

Food & Drink News

Sonoran Pasta Co. launches pop-up pasta bar

By Sara Crocker
2 Phoenix eateries named among 50 best new restaurants in America

Food & Drink News

2 Phoenix eateries named among 50 best new restaurants in America

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation