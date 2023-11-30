Burger pop-up Bad Jimmy's opens downtown Phoenix restaurant

The smash burger-style pop-up from a Pizzeria Bianco and Valentine alum has a new home. Bad Jimmy’s, helmed by James Piazza, has moved out of the food truck and opens in downtown Phoenix today.
The burger joint replaces The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, which had been shuttered since March 2020, but took over the kitchen at nearby Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour for a year. Breadfruit owner Dwayne Allen announced in August that service at the bar would end and that he was turning over the keys of the former restaurant space on Pierce Street to a new tenant.
The space has transformed into a retro diner complete with a red neon sign in the window and “Burgers” on the main door. Bad Jimmy’s launched as a pop-up in 2021, with lines often following thanks to Piazza's use of quality ingredients and clever social media along with old-fashioned marketing through posters created by local artists. Here’s what to know before you go.
In addition to soft drinks, Bad Jimmy’s has a bar pouring beer-and-a-shot combos and cocktails. The Love Island cocktail ($13) combines tequila, citrus liqueur, lime juice and POG (passionfruit, orange and guava) syrup. Among the highball options is the Bad Apple ($13), made with Hennessey, Martinelli’s apple and sparkling water. Or, order a 7-ounce bottle of Miller High Life and a shot of Old Grand-Dad Bourbon ($6).
108 E. Pierce St.
What’s on the menu at Bad Jimmy's?Bad Jimmy’s offers double-stacked burgers ($12) with American cheese, “not-so-secret sauce,” griddle onions and pickles or American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onions and pickles. There is also a veggie burger ($13), served with American cheese, shredded lettuce, honey mustard and pickles. There are options for kids, too – a single patty burger or grilled cheese. Among the sides are a wedge salad topped with that “not-so-secret sauce,” blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and chives, as well as the obvious choice of French fries. Among the desserts are pies and soft serve topped with olive oil and sea salt.
When can I go?In a post on Instagram announcing the opening, Bad Jimmy’s noted the restaurant will be open from Thursday to Monday at 10:30 a.m. each day. It will close at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, while staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Bad Jimmy’sOpens Nov. 30
