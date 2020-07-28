Support Downtown Phoenix Food and Drink Businesses, Get Free Merch

Downtown Phoenix Inc. — better known as DTPHX — has extended its Buy & Fly program through August 31. If you're not familiar, here's how it works:

Majerle’s Sports Grill is a participating restaurant downtown. Downtown Phoenix Inc.

Shop at any participating downtown Phoenix small business. Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, wine shops, whatever. Takeout, dine-in, and delivery: it all counts.

Then, fill out this online form with your contact information and a photo of your qualifying receipt. (It takes about five minutes.) Upon receiving it, DTPHX will send you a free "bird" t-shirt, tote bag, hat, or mask while supplies last.

Those who spend between $10 and $24.99 get the DTPHX face mask, while $25 to $49.99 earns you a free DTPHX tote bag. Big spenders of $50 or more get a free DTPHX hat or T-shirt of their choice.

So is Serafina Coffee Bar. Downtown Phoenix Inc.

DTPHX Communications Specialist Taylor Bishop says the program has received 324 receipt submissions since the beginning of June, totaling $21,950 in sales.

“Even though people can’t enjoy the events and regular activities of downtown, this is a great opportunity to support a business and sport your DTPHX pride,” Bishop says in an email. "The masks have been a hit so far and we’re excited to continue the momentum and support businesses through this program."

DTPHX will also be launching a contest on August 1 called #DearDTPHX. People will be encouraged to write love letters on social media to downtown businesses for the chance to win hotel stays, gift cards, and other downtown-related gifts. Kind of like the postcard thing we tried to get off the ground.

For more information and an FAQ, see the DTPHX website.