Celebrated West Valley Chef Brings Italian Sandwiches, Gelato to Peoria

click to enlarge Chef Fabio Ceschetti is known for his Italian cooking at Fabio on Fire. He plans to open his second restaurant this spring. Jacob Tyler Dunn

click to enlarge The new restaurant will specialize in sandwiches made with freshly-baked puccia bread. Fabio On Fire

click to enlarge Fresh gelato will be made with the help of a machine imported from Italy. Fabio On Fire

He explains that the machine takes six minutes to make one batch which produces at least five kilograms, or roughly 11 pounds, of gelato. Ceschetti uses fresh milk and water to give patrons a taste of what it is like to eat gelato from scratch.

Opening this Spring: Fabio On Fire Gelateria & Panini

24775 North Lake Pleasant Parkway, #101, Peoria

Projected hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peoria will soon be home to chef Fabio Ceschetti's newest venture, Fabio On Fire Gelateria & Panini. The chef's second Valley concept, located in the Four Corners shopping center at the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road, will be casual with a deli vibe. The space is set to open late this spring.Ceschetti currently owns Fabio On Fire, a restaurant that features bruschetta, pasta, and seafood, as well as desserts including gelato and cannoli.Owning restaurants comes naturally to Ceschetti."In Italy, I grew up watching my parents make bread, pizza, and pasta all day. And when it came time for me to decide what I wanted to do in my life, I wanted to go to culinary school, " he says.He loved to cook, but his passion extended into the rest of the restaurant business as well."I wanted to do everything — serving, making pastries, and everything in the kitchen," he says.Ceschetti's latest project also speaks to his love of everything Italian. He plans to bring a taste of the country that's new to the Valley."I am going make a type of sandwich that probably nobody makes here in Phoenix," he says.His sandwiches will be made with puccia, a special kind of bread that is "made out of pizza dough but is light in the stomach and basically melts in your mouth," Ceschetti says.The bread requires a long process to turn the ingredients — usually 80% water, flour, salt, and yeast — into fluffy-yet-sturdy loaves. The mixture takes 72 hours to ferment."So after three days when it's ready, I bake the dough in the oven and it will come out nice and fluffy. I will cut it and put it back in the oven and make it warm and crunchy," Ceschetti says. Although it takes time, he says, "there's magic happening in that process."The sandwich shop will feature at least 10 options which will be priced between $10 and $15. Most of the sandwiches will have a different kind of spread, either pecorino, onion, or parmesan. Ceschetti plans to import cheeses and other condiments from Italy.Ceschetti has also made another commitment to his vision and his love of Italy. The second Fabio On Fire isn't just about sandwiches, Ceschetti also plans to sell gelato."I got my gelato machine from Italy and it is the absolute best friend to have when making this dessert," he says."Everything has to taste just like when you go to Italy," he says.The chef plans to feature some of the best-selling flavors from his original restaurant, including strawberry, pistachio, lemon cake, and salted caramel. He also plans to experiment with unique gelato flavors like Gorgonzola and tomatoes."I want to offer flavors that you've never had before," Ceschetti says. Vegan and gluten-free gelato will be available as well. In-store servings range from $5 to $8 and Ceschetti plans to sell some of the items, like bread and gelato, to-go as well.Ceschetti's goal is pretty simple. Once customers eat gelato or a sandwich at the new restaurant, Ceschetti hopes they'll say, "I've never had anything like this in life. I love it."