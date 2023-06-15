Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these metro Phoenix events

Navigation
June 15, 2023 7:00AM

Liberty Station will offer 20 percent off on all to-go orders on Father's Day.
Liberty Station will offer 20 percent off on all to-go orders on Father's Day. Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse
The weekend is here again, and this time around, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. Sunday is Father's Day, so make sure to treat dad to a good meal. Monday is Juneteenth, but two Valley festivals are commemorating the holiday early, with events on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the summer's bounty at a sweet corn roast in Queen Creek, or mourn the end of spring at a 2000s emo music-filled Summertime Sadness brunch.

Check out these food-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Spend an evening celebrating Juneteenth at the Desert Botanical Garden.
Adam Rodriguez

Juneteenth Celebrations

Friday, June 16
Desert Botanical Garden
1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
Saturday, June 17
Scottsdale Civic Center
7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale
Juneteenth falls on Monday this year, but there will be celebrations throughout the Valley all weekend. Two events where attendees can celebrate and get a bite to eat are the Desert Botanical Garden's Juneteenth Evening Festival on Friday and Scottsdale’s Community Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday. The Desert Botanical Garden's event includes live music and DJ sets, dances and performances and a Buy Black Marketplace with over a dozen local vendors. Food trucks in attendance will be Mel N Libby’s Traditional Soul Food and Flavors Vegan. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and is included with Garden admission or membership. In Scottsdale, Juneteenth will be celebrated on Saturday at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Civic Center. The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and include performances and presentations, art, indoor and outdoor activities, music and food from trucks including Lasgidi Cafe, the Valley's first woman-owned Nigerian-American food truck. Admission and parking are free. 

Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill for this weekend's Corn Roast.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Corn Roast at Queen Creek Olive Mill

Saturday, June 17
25062 S. Meridian Road
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating all things corn in mid-June at its summer corn roast. There will be corn on the cob plus special menus from the on-site Del Piero Kitchen and Di Oliva Italian Bistro and Bar. There will also be live music and games in the grove.

Boogie Down Brunch at The Hot Chick

Saturday, June 17
4363 N. 75th St., Scottsdale
Brunch is better with a good musical soundtrack, and The Hot Chick is hosting a brunch filled with emo rock this weekend. At the Summertime Sadness event, a live DJ will spin tunes and guests can sip on $5 bottles of Champagne with the purchase of an entree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be specialty cocktails inspired by the artists. Brunch is served until 3 p.m.

Beer and steak will be on the menu this Father's Day at Pedal Haus Brewery.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Father's Day

Sunday, June 18
Multiple locations
This Sunday is Father's Day and restaurants all over the Valley are ready to help celebrate dads with dining deals, discounts and specials. Treat the dad in your life to a casual day filled with pizza, beer, burgers and wings, or make him feel special with a steak dinner and a cocktail. Check out our full list of 10 places to take dad on Father's Day around the Valley. 
