Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these metro Phoenix events

Spend an evening celebrating Juneteenth at the Desert Botanical Garden.

Juneteenth Celebrations

Friday, June 16

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.

Saturday, June 17

Scottsdale Civic Center

7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale

Juneteenth falls on Monday this year, but there will be celebrations throughout the Valley all weekend. Two events where attendees can celebrate and get a bite to eat are the Desert Botanical Garden's Juneteenth Evening Festival on Friday and Scottsdale’s Community Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday. The Desert Botanical Garden's event includes live music and DJ sets, dances and performances and a Buy Black Marketplace with over a dozen local vendors. Food trucks in attendance will be Mel N Libby’s Traditional Soul Food and Flavors Vegan. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and is included with Garden admission or membership. In Scottsdale, Juneteenth will be celebrated on Saturday at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Civic Center. The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and include performances and presentations, art, indoor and outdoor activities, music and food from trucks including Lasgidi Cafe, the Valley's first woman-owned Nigerian-American food truck. Admission and parking are free.

Corn Roast at Queen Creek Olive Mill Saturday, June 17

25062 S. Meridian Road

The weekend is here again, and this time around, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. Sunday is Father's Day, so make sure to treat dad to a good meal. Monday is Juneteenth, but two Valley festivals are commemorating the holiday early, with events on Friday and Saturday.Enjoy the summer's bounty at a sweet corn roast in Queen Creek, or mourn the end of spring at a 2000s emo music-filled Summertime Sadness brunch.Check out these food-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix this weekend.The Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating all things corn in mid-June at its summer corn roast. There will be corn on the cob plus special menus from the on-site Del Piero Kitchen and Di Oliva Italian Bistro and Bar. There will also be live music and games in the grove.