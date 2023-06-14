Celebrate dad this weekend with 10 Father’s Day dining deals in Phoenix

We are midway through June and that of course, means it's time to celebrate dad. This Sunday, make sure to treat the father in your life right with whatever cuisine he wants. Phoenix restaurants are offering everything from specials on pizza, burgers and wings to steak dinners and high-end cocktails.
Check out these 10 Phoenix dining deals that honor dads, grandfathers, uncles, and all father figures on Father's Day.
T. Cook's
5200 E. Camelback Road
Looking for a special way to celebrate dad? T. Cook’s
will host a Father’s Day lunch and dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 pm. The lunch special includes a ribeye Philly cheese steak with a house-made cheese sauce and fries. This special is $26 per person with the option to add a beer for an additional $4. Dinner includes a Copper State Reserve prime rib topped with a Bordelaise sauce, served with bacon, cheddar gratin and grilled broccolini. The cost is $65 per person. Reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge
Dad can enjoy desert landscapes while dining at Cielo.
ADERO
Cielo at ADERO
13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
If your dad loves the desert landscape and fine dining, Cielo at ADERO
is ready to deliver on both fronts. On In honor of Father's Day, Cielo is offering a special discount on Sunday. With the purchase of one entree, patrons can receive 50 percent off a second entree. Highlights on the menu include a rack of lamb or 24-hour braised short ribs. Dad will certainly love sampling the menu, sitting back and relaxing and enjoying the sweeping views.
click to enlarge
Cala will feature brunch and dinner specials on Sunday.
Stephen Denton
CALA Scottsdale
7501 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
This weekend, fathers can enjoy brunch or dinner with specials fit for the day at CALA Scottsdale.
The ambiance is welcoming and accommodating to large groups. On Sunday, dining specials include prime skirt steak and eggs for $36 during brunch and a $75 grilled New York strip steak dinner. The dessert will be a bourbon chocolate cake for $16. Reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge
Pieology Pizzeria will offer pizza deals for dads.
Pieology Pizzeria
Pieology Pizzeria
Multiple Locations
Sometimes dad's wish for Father's Day can be fulfilled with a simple request — pizza. From Tuesday, June 6 to Monday, June 19, buy one thin-crust pizza at Pieology Pizzeria
and enjoy a second one for 50 percent off. The offer is valid in-store and online, just use code DAD23 at checkout on Father’s Day (or SUMMERBOGO if you’re celebrating early). Choices of pizza include mushroom truffle, calabrese, or you are welcome to build your own pizza too.
click to enlarge
This Father's Day, pair dad's favorite cocktail with a surf and turf dinner at Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails.
Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails
Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails
2 E. Jefferson St.
If you want dad to feel all the love, treat him to a Father's Day surf and turf dinner at Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails.
From 5 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, dads can enjoy herb-marinated ribeye and buttered lobster tail alongside whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus. Pair these meal choices with dad's favorite choice of cocktail. The dinner special is priced at $65 per person and reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge
Liberty Station will offer 20 percent off on all to-go orders on Father's Day.
Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse
Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse
Multiple Locations
Maybe Dad doesn't want to go out, but would love to enjoy a special meal in the comfort of his home. In honor of Father's Day, Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse
is offering a special 20 percent off all to-go orders all day on Sunday. Dads can choose from barbecue specialties without having to worry about cleaning the grill later. For those who do want to dine in, the restaurant will offer $2 off beer or wine with the purchase of an entree.
click to enlarge
This Father's Day, dessert will be on the house at Streets of New York with the purchase of an entree.
Streets of New York
Streets of New York
Multiple Locations
For the dad who wants to have family time with the kids and also loves pizza, Streets of New York
will definitely hit the spot. These casual pizzerias are located all over the Valley and each offers a comfortable and cozy feel where dad can relax and hang out with the family knowing that the meal won't break the bank. For Father's Day, dessert will be on the house with the purchase of an entree. Dessert options include New York cheesecake, cannoli, double chocolate cake, or a passion cookie.
click to enlarge
Beer and steak will be on the menu at Pedal Haus Brewery.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple Locations
On Sunday, Pedal Haus Brewery
is celebrating dads with a special prime rib meal that includes a 12-ounce prime rib, baked potato and a light lager beer. Only on Father's Day, dads can enjoy the meal for $35, while everyone else pays $45. Dads can also get their first beer for $1 or a stein for $5, and half-off growlers and refills. Stop in at the original Tempe location, swing by the brewery in Chandler or head to the rooftop at Pedal Haus in downtown Phoenix this Father's Day.
click to enlarge
Dad will be in wing paradise with the special at ATL Wings.
ATL Wings
ATL Wings
Multiple Locations
Dads and their families are invited to enjoy a hot wing special in celebration of Father’s Day at ATL Wings.
All day long on Sunday diners can enjoy ATL’s 90-cent-per-wing special. Guests can choose from a selection of more than 20 house-made sauces to flavor these juicy, crispy jumbo wings. Dads can be as messy as they want, and feel right at home with other fellow wing-eating connoisseurs.
Treat dad to a European-style meal this weekend at Zinqué.
Zinqué
Zinqué
4712 N. Goldwater Blvd., #110, Scottsdale
Who says dads can't get the European experience in Scottsdale? The Parisian-inspired cafe, Zinqué
, is featuring special discounts in honor of Father's Day. On Sunday, steak frites are $29 for dinner and if dad wants something a little different, try a bowl with brown rice, avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté cheese, parmesan, and Sriracha mayo or beef carpaccio topped with arugula.
Reservations are recommended.