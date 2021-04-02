Mora Italian Returns Next Week. But First, a Hiring Fair.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Celebrity chef Scott Conant and his culinary team have announced a reopening date for the progressive Italian restaurant in the Seventh Street dining corridor, Mora Italian. It'll happen next Friday, April 9.

The restaurant temporarily closed in summer 2020. It’s since gone through some redesigns, and Chef Conant himself took over and put some focus on what is now Mora’s sister restaurant, The Americano. But this month, the spotlight is back on Mora.

“Guests can expect the same level of soulful deliciousness that has made Mora a neighborhood favorite, but they will also experience some new dishes I’ve been working on, especially from the wood-burning oven such as the roasted branzino,” Conant says in a press release. “We’ve streamlined the menu and really honed in on what makes Mora a special dining destination in Phoenix that’s casual and convivial.”

Some of those new dishes include the Roasted Branzino Alla “Livornese,” the Wood Fired Porchetta Spice Chop, Black Gemelli, and stuffed sweet peppers.

SC Culinary is also holding a hiring fair for both Mora and The Americano. Open positions include hosts, servers, bartenders, cooks, and general support staff. The hiring event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, through Thursday, April 8, at The Americano (17797 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale).

Mora will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information or to make a reservation, see the restaurant’s website.