New Restaurant Alert: Barrel & Bushel in Downtown Phoenix

One of downtown Phoenix's busiest city blocks will soon debut its newest tenant — Barrel & Bushel. Opening on Thursday December 26, the eatery and Chef Chelsea Cummings will introduce a menu showcasing American comfort foods. The restaurant will be housed inside the newly renovated Downtown Hyatt Regency Phoenix, right on Second Street between Adams and Monroe streets.

Although the restaurant is steps away from the Phoenix Convention Center and will likely cater to traveling businesspeople and visitors, Barrel & Bushel is focusing its attention on locals. Though the restaurant is inside the hotel, there is a free standing entrance to Barrel & Bushel — a purposeful passageway encouraging area Phoenicians to visit the restaurant.

Take a bite out of Phoenix's first Bloody Mary burger. Barrel & Bushel

An extra incentive? Chef Cummings plans to unveil Phoenix's first Bloody Mary burger, a combination of grass-fed beef, pepper jack cheese, tomato jam, bacon, lettuce, Bloody Mary mayo, and some skewered veggies holding the whole thing together.

But it isn't all about the burger — the menu lists a wide variety of American comfort food. Starters include kale salad, as well shared plates of beer shrimp and 72-hour pork belly with apple glaze. Dessert highlights include a warm cronut sandwich paired with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.

The menu doesn't exclude those with food sensitivities or preferences, either. There are plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. And pocketbook worries are out the window, too: The price point for most items ranges between $6 to $15.

Barrel & Bushel will also offer craft cocktails, as well as the option to choose a beer flight with at least four brews. To emphasize the atmosphere, open air seating is available at the intersection of Adams and Second streets. The patio will feature a mural and the opportunity for fervent people-watching.

Inside the restaurant, there will also be an adjoining space with a made-to-order market place for people who don't have time to dine in, but want a quick bite at their desk or in the cab.

For more information, visit Barrel & Bushel's website.