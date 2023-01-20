An Award-Winning Sushi Chef is Moving Into the Former Bandera Restaurant in Scottsdale

Uchi Scottsdale, the newest location from restaurant group Hai Hospitality, is set to open in the former home of Hillstone Restaurant Group's Bandera. The prominent Old Town location sits on the corner of Scottsdale Road and First Street.
The name Uchi means home in Japanese and harkens back to the "little red house" where chef Cole started his now-national chain, according to a news release from the company. Fans may recognize the chef from television shows Hell's Kitchen, where he appeared as a guest judge, Top Chef where he was a mentor, or Iron Chef America, where he was a challenger chef. Cole also co-authored Uchi: The Cookbook.
The menu will offer hot and cold dishes including sushi, sashimi, makimono, pan-fried or grilled yakimono, and tempura, according to the release. For those looking to let the chef make the decisions, omakase menus will be available in 10-course and six-course iterations. Vegetarian options will also be on the menu.
Rotating daily specials at other Uchi locations have included bluefin tuna crudo with green peppercorns, cured duck served with lotus root broth, and Wagyu striploin served with maitake mushrooms. The drinks menu includes cocktails, sake, beer, and wine.
Uchi Scottsdale
Opening late 2023
3821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
uchi.uchirestaurants.com