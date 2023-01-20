Support Us

An Award-Winning Sushi Chef is Moving Into the Former Bandera Restaurant in Scottsdale

January 20, 2023 6:30AM

Hot and cold dishes will be available at the new Uchi Scottsdale Japanese restaurant.
In 2003, Tyson Cole and his team opened the first location of sushi restaurant Uchi in Austin. In 2011, the chef won one of the highest honors in food, and was named the James Beard Awards' Best Chef: Southwest. In 2023, he aims to open his first restaurant in Arizona.

Uchi Scottsdale, the newest location from restaurant group Hai Hospitality, is set to open in the former home of Hillstone Restaurant Group's Bandera. The prominent Old Town location sits on the corner of Scottsdale Road and First Street.

The name Uchi means home in Japanese and harkens back to the "little red house" where chef Cole started his now-national chain, according to a news release from the company. Fans may recognize the chef from television shows Hell's Kitchen, where he appeared as a guest judge, Top Chef where he was a mentor, or Iron Chef America, where he was a challenger chef. Cole also co-authored Uchi: The Cookbook.

Fresh fish is at the center of the menu at Uchi.
Uchi
The acclaimed chef's newest restaurant will be the sixth Uchi nationwide, following a Miami opening in 2021 along with restaurants in Houston, Dallas, and Denver. Another location in Los Angeles is coming soon, according to Uchi's website.

The menu will offer hot and cold dishes including sushi, sashimi, makimono, pan-fried or grilled yakimono, and tempura, according to the release. For those looking to let the chef make the decisions, omakase menus will be available in 10-course and six-course iterations. Vegetarian options will also be on the menu.

Rotating daily specials at other Uchi locations have included bluefin tuna crudo with green peppercorns, cured duck served with lotus root broth, and Wagyu striploin served with maitake mushrooms. The drinks menu includes cocktails, sake, beer, and wine.

The drinks menu at Uchi will include a selection of sake, beer, wine, and cocktails.
Uchi
Food and drinks will be served in a remodeled 180-seat restaurant which will include a central sushi and cocktail bar, a large dining room, a private dining room, and a new outdoor patio. It is set to open in late 2023.

Uchi Scottsdale

Opening late 2023
3821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
uchi.uchirestaurants.com
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
