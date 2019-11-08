October Restaurant D-List: Wash Cooking Equipment, Hands to Avoid This List

It's simple — wash your cooking equipment and hands to avoid this list.

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation of last month's report, which resulted in a number of restaurants landing on the D-list.

Kyoto Bowl No. 6 3101 South Mill Avenue, Tempe



“Heads of lettuce and box of green peppers were molded.”

“Miso soup was being held on a burner on the stove top that was not turned on at 114F. Food was reheated.”

Chevron No. 355144 4352 East McDowell Road



“Spatula and baking sheets for cookies being stored as clean contained excessive amounts of food residue.”

“Iced coffee machine had excessive build-up of food debris on nozzle during inspection.”

“Excessive amounts of drain flies observed in and around cabinets underneath soda fountain and inside pastry display case.”

Firerock Country Club 16000 East Firerock Country Club Drive, Fountain Hills



“On cook line, employee handled raw chicken with gloved hands, then continued handled cooking utensils without washing hands.”

“At bar, employee cutting ready to eat fruit with bare hands. Per manager, fruit is for customer drinks.”

Port of Subs No. 125 1435 East Warner Road, Suite B102, Gilbert



“Observed employee run the register and handle money, then proceeded to don gloves to work with open foods.”

“Observed employees wash hands for only 5-7 seconds. Had employee wash hands correctly.”

Los Taquitos 3176 East Indian School Road



“A kitchen employee was observed washing their hands for a total time of 4 seconds. PIC was advised to train all employees to properly wash their hands for a total time of 20 seconds.”

“Observed employee wipe metal equipment used to store food in the prep line with a dirty dry wiping cloth.”

“Dicer was found to be stored as clean but when inspected dried food debris was found in the rubber pieces of the dicer. When the dicer was disassembled there was organic matter found between the parts of the dicer.”

La Marquesa Birrieria & Tequila 1915 East McDowell Road



“The establishment has Jericalla, a custard-like dessert. The PIC stated that the desert is not made in the establishment, and is instead brought in by an unpermitted vendor that makes the dessert in their private residence.”

“A carton of raw shelled eggs were stored directly on top of a mesh bag of ready to eat onions.”

Carniceria Agave LLC 3525 West Southern Avenue, #144



“A chef in the kitchen was handling labels and money, changed gloves and changed task without a hand wash in between.”

“A two meat slicers and a meat grinder were observed with food debris on them but were stored as clean.”

Stingers Sports Bar 10040 North 43rd Avenue, Suite 1H, Glendale



“Due to violations noted on this report and employees unable to answer basic food safety questions, as well as no manager certificate present at restaurant, this violation is being written.”

“Observed excessive food debris and old food grime buildup on surfaces of slicer used to cut ham (only deli meat present).”

PT Pho Express 16955 North 75th Avenue, #105, Peoria



“Staff touching RTE chicken wings and arranging them on plate with barehands.”

“Leaf wrapped rice with cooked meat wrapped in plastic string wrap inside of freezer and walk-in cooler. No package labeling on food item. Per manager, food is not prepared in establishment or at one of their other restaurants but is prepared in warehouse.”

Sunrise Catering No. 04 Mobile Food Unit



“Observed raw shelled eggs stored above RTE food such as deli meats and cheese. Also observed raw pork chorizo stored above hot dogs and pre-cooked chicken.”

“Also observed the comingling of raw chicken and raw beef juices on the bottom shelf.”

Filiberto’s Fresh Mexican Food 1993 West Elliot Road, Chandler



“Observed shredded cheese (47 *F) and shredded lettuce (47 *F) inside walk-in cooler. Cheese had been prepared the night before and was observed packed, inside 6 inch plastic container with a lid. Food should not be stored in deep, packed containers until it is 41 *F or below.”

“Observed salsa cups holding at 64 *F in container at service window. remnants of ice could be seen in the container but had mostly melted down. Please ensure TCS foods are maintained at or below 41 *F to prevent bacterial growth.”

El Autentico 5609 East McKellips Road, #101, Mesa



“Observed employee bare hand lettuce and tomatoes to place on a order of nachos.”

“Observed raw shrimp being stored behind lettuce and cheese on top section of prep table. PIC re-arranged items at time of inspection.”

Fry’s Food Store No. 70 14845 East Shea Boulevard, Fountain Hills



“In back prep area, employee wearing gloves, adjusted pants and shirt and touched dirty apron, then continued with task of handling equipment without first removing gloves and washing hands after contamination had occurred.”

“At front service deli, all slicers with accumulation of food debris on food and nonfood contact surfaces.”

Giuseppe's Italian Kitchen 2824 East Indian School Road, #10



“In the freezer it was observed that raw bacon was stored in grocery bags without first being stored in food-safe storage bags.”

“A slicer was observed to have food debris on the blades at time of inspection. An employee stated that the machine was not used that day.”

America Marketplace 6802 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale



“Observed the cutting boards utilized in the kitchen area with black stains and deep cuts in the cutting boards rendering their surfaces not smooth and easily cleanable.”

“Observed an employee handle raw chicken then take off their gloves and put new gloves on and continue to work on the line without the benefit of washing their hands.”

Yogi’s Grill & Sushi 6050 West Chandler Boulevard, #3, Chandler



“Observed a male staff put new gloves on without washing his hands, when asked to wash hands, staff just run his hands under water then dried them off with paper towels.”

“Inside the line Refrigerator noted with excessive old food debris, spillage of food but never got to clean out so it is now dried out and coated on the surface of the inside of this unit and on the shelf inside.”

”Shelves, metal storage table, carts at the lines observed with a thick coat of grease and organic matters”

Ahipoki Bowl 3051 South Market Street, #101, Gilbert



“Observed toxic chemicals stored near handwashing sink by registered stored on a rack above napkins for customers.”

“Observed cut leafy greens at prep table with internal temps o 57F. Leafy greens were discarded at time of inspection.”

Carniceria Mi Ranchito 5035 West Southern Avenue, #110, Laveen



“Two live cockroaches were observed in the kitchen.”

“Chef went to wash hands and simply rinsed hands with water.”

“Chef was cleaning cutting boards with a sanitizer rag and then changed gloves and began working with food without performing a hand wash in between.”

The Gladly 2201 East Camelback Road



“A bar employee was observed washing their hands for a total time of 6 seconds including lathering. Employee was educated on proper handwashing procedure; hands need to be washed properly for a total time of 20 seconds.”

“The establishment serves raw oysters and maintains the shellstock tags for 90+days, but does not mark the date the last oyster is served/sold on the tag. All establishments that serve raw oysters must record the date the last oyster is served/sold from each shellstock tag.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop 2131 East Camelback Road



“In the salad cold holding unit there was diced eggs at 48*F. PIC stated that the diced eggs had been in the unit for approximately 3 hours and came from the walk in cooler. Every other food item in the unit was in the proper temperature.”

“In the hot holding unit for service there were beef meatballs at 127*F. PIC stated that the meatballs had been in the unit for 30 minutes. PIC was educated on the minimum hot holding temperature (135*F).”