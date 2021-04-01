14 Food and Drink Events Happening This April

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
A virtual cooking class with celebrity chef Scott Conant, a spring wine dinner series, and a day of pinata smash — sounds like another month of events hosted by food and drink joints across greater Phoenix. Plus, a Tiki night and/or Brazil-themed menu that'll make you feel like you've actually left the state for the first time in who knows how long. Here are 14 drink and food events happening in the Valley this April.
A Great ReopeningThursday, April 1
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale
The newly remodeled tasting room at LDV Winery is reopening April 1 — and complete with new table service and a wine program. LDV's wine concierges will bring wine flights directly to each party's table and explain each pour. Flights include light, medium, and robust estate wines for $15 each. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more and can be made by calling 480-664-4822.
Food Sovereignty: Food and Justice for Native PeoplesThursday, April 1
Online
This virtual event, hosted by Share Our Strength and Food & Society at the Aspen Institute, will “delve into the food sovereignty movement,” while addressing Access to healthy food, hunger rates, diet-related health issues, and sustainable food systems in Native communities. There will also be four speakers, including Chef Nephi Craig of the Native American Culinary Assoc. The talk is from 3 to 4:15 p.m. EDT (meaning noon to 1:15 p.m. Arizona time). Register here.
Virtual Cooking Experience with Scott ConantThursday, April 1
Online
Sur La Table and chef Scott Conant (of local restaurants Mora Italian and The Americano) are hosting a virtual cooking class to kick things off. Conant will prepare a springtime Italian dinner with step-by-step instructions on how to make a San Remo cocktail, roasted chicken with currant-fegato sauce, and creamy polenta with toasted almonds and chives. Cost is $49 per household and it starts at 3 p.m.
Cigar and Bourbon DinnerFriday, April 2
Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale
34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree
A four-course meal paired with cigars and bourbon served outside on the Duck Pond Lawn at Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale? Yeah, we'll see you there. Dishes during the $180-a-person dinner will include roasted beet salad, caramelized beef tenderloin, peppercorn-crusted wagyu short rib, and a salted caramel and chocolate dessert. Call 480-488-9009, extension 1956, for reservations.
35th AnniversaryTuesday, April 6
U.S. Egg
131 East Baseline Road, Tempe
U.S. Egg, Phoenix’s own little family-owned chain of breakfast and lunch joints, is celebrating 35 years in the first-meal game at the Tempe location. There will be food, coffee, and morning cocktail specials all day. In addition, all six locations will offer $19.86 bloody mary flights (normally $24.95), $19.86 bottles of prosecco (normally $26), and two bags of house coffee and two bags of house granola for $19.86 all month long.
Spring Wine Dinner SeriesTuesday, April 6
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Chef Marcellino Verzino will present a four-course menu paired with a vineyard and hosted in Marcellino Ristorante's socially distanced dining room. Throughout the dinner, the chef will discuss each dish while Dario Soldan of Classico Wines will serve as the evening's sommelier. Cost is $95 per person and includes wine pairings, antipasto, handcrafted pasta, an entree, and homemade biscotti and limoncello. Reservations are required at 480-990-9500.
Tiki TakeoverTuesday, April 6
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
817 North Second Street
Luckys Indoor Outdoor is transforming into a wild Tiki party from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 6. Local mixologist and Tiki enthusiast, appropriately named Tiki Dan, will be mixing tropical libations like the $16 Total Eclipse of the Piña, the $15 Swizzle Bizzle, and the $12 Shake Shake Shake Sonora. Don your best party shirt and make sure to wear a mask. And there's no cover.
Now Is Our Time: The Fight For the Future of ArizonaThursday, April 8
Online
This statewide virtual event aims to provide a night of good food, performances, and speakers in an effort to raise money to support Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona. Your ticket will include a $25 DoorDash gift card to enjoy a meal while streaming the program. You'll also receive a custom PPAA Feminist Toolbelt filled with other goodies.
Passport SeriesSaturday, April 10
Match Market and Bar
1100 North Central Avenue
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's fifth installment of the passport series continues with a trip to Brazil. Try cuisine and drink inspired by the Amazon Rainforest. Cost is $15 and includes a specialty cocktail. Masks are required. Attendees of the series receive a passport and collect stamps from each destination, so be sure to get your Brazil stamp.
Chef's Carte BlancheMonday, April 12
Cuisine & Wine Bistro
4991 South Alma School Road, #101, Chandler
Another prix fixe dinner is coming to Cuisine & Wine Bistro. There will be caviar, lamb, squid, duck, and of course, wine. The dinner is overseen by three chefs and a sommelier — Killian Buschtetz, Sommelier at Cuisine & Wine Bistro, Chef Steven Buschtetz, chef de cuisine at B Gastrobar in Gilbert, Executive Chef Fabrice Buschtetz of Cuisine & Wine Bistro, and Chef Mike Maitrel-Burgard, chef de cuisine at Copper & Logs.
Are Edible Landscapes and Trees the Answer to Arizona’s Rising Climate Crisis?Tuesday, April 13
Online
The second film in the Good Food Film Series, produced by Local First Arizona’s Good Food Finder, focuses on the power of trees. Darren Chapman of TigerMountain Foundation will talk about a collaboration with Trees Matter to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. Learn how the Iskashitaa Refugee Network uses residential fruit trees to empower refugees and feed communities. Also, see how Harris-Fletcher Enterprises is creating an edible food forest. The on-demand film costs $7.50. Or purchase of the film series' annual all-access pass for $65.
Doggie Date NightThursday, April 15
Daily Dose Midtown
1928 East Highland Avenue, #F-107
Daily Dose owners JenLyn and Matt Long recently launched a new happy hour and dinner at their Midtown location, and to celebrate there's a new monthly event for pet parents looking for a fun night out with their canine cuties. Dogs will receive all-natural, grain-free custom dog treats made by the local company Dogs Eating Cake. There will also be a special doggy dinner menu. Some proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society. Reservations are required at 602-274-0334.
Pinata SmashSaturday, April 17
Macayo’s Mexican Food
Multiple Locations
All seven locations of Macayo’s Mexican Food are hosting pinata smash events coupled with food and drink specials on April 17. Smash times will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., but the first 250 guests to arrive at each location will get a famed Bob or ChaCha mug. And for the rest of the day, expect Corazon margaritas, spicy peach margaritas, and chimichangas a la carte for $7.50 a pop.
Heitz Cellar Wine DinnerWednesday, April 21
The Hermosa Inn
5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
Chef Sam Anderson is cooking a four-course meal to be paired with wines from the historic Heitz Cellar of Napa Valley. The dinner, held at the Hermosa Inn, is $175 a person and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Masks are required. Register online here.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.