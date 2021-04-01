14 Food and Drink Events Happening This April

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

A virtual cooking class with celebrity chef Scott Conant, a spring wine dinner series, and a day of pinata smash — sounds like another month of events hosted by food and drink joints across greater Phoenix. Plus, a Tiki night and/or Brazil-themed menu that'll make you feel like you've actually left the state for the first time in who knows how long. Here are 14 drink and food events happening in the Valley this April.

A Great Reopening Thursday, April 1

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, #B110, Scottsdale



The newly remodeled tasting room at LDV Winery is reopening April 1 — and complete with new table service and a wine program. LDV's wine concierges will bring wine flights directly to each party's table and explain each pour. Flights include light, medium, and robust estate wines for $15 each. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more and can be made by calling 480-664-4822.

Food Sovereignty: Food and Justice for Native Peoples Thursday, April 1

Online



This virtual event, hosted by Share Our Strength and Food & Society at the Aspen Institute, will “delve into the food sovereignty movement,” while addressing Access to healthy food, hunger rates, diet-related health issues, and sustainable food systems in Native communities. There will also be four speakers, including Chef Nephi Craig of the Native American Culinary Assoc. The talk is from 3 to 4:15 p.m. EDT (meaning noon to 1:15 p.m. Arizona time). Register here.

Sur La Table and chef Scott Conant are hosting a virtual cooking class. Scott Conant

Virtual Cooking Experience with Scott Conant Thursday, April 1

Online



Sur La Table and chef Scott Conant (of local restaurants Mora Italian and The Americano) are hosting a virtual cooking class to kick things off. Conant will prepare a springtime Italian dinner with step-by-step instructions on how to make a San Remo cocktail, roasted chicken with currant-fegato sauce, and creamy polenta with toasted almonds and chives. Cost is $49 per household and it starts at 3 p.m.

EXPAND The Duck Pond Lawn where the cigar and bourbon dinner will be held overlooks the mountains and at night gives a brilliant view of the desert night sky. Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale

Cigar and Bourbon Dinner Friday, April 2

Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale

34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



A four-course meal paired with cigars and bourbon served outside on the Duck Pond Lawn at Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale? Yeah, we'll see you there. Dishes during the $180-a-person dinner will include roasted beet salad, caramelized beef tenderloin, peppercorn-crusted wagyu short rib, and a salted caramel and chocolate dessert. Call 480-488-9009, extension 1956, for reservations.

EXPAND U.S. Egg is celebrating with food and drink specials. U.S. Egg

35th Anniversary Tuesday, April 6

U.S. Egg

131 East Baseline Road, Tempe



U.S. Egg, Phoenix’s own little family-owned chain of breakfast and lunch joints, is celebrating 35 years in the first-meal game at the Tempe location. There will be food, coffee, and morning cocktail specials all day. In addition, all six locations will offer $19.86 bloody mary flights (normally $24.95), $19.86 bottles of prosecco (normally $26), and two bags of house coffee and two bags of house granola for $19.86 all month long.

EXPAND Chef Marcellino teaching a recent class. Marcellino Ristorante

Spring Wine Dinner Series Tuesday, April 6

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Marcellino Verzino will present a four-course menu paired with a vineyard and hosted in Marcellino Ristorante's socially distanced dining room. Throughout the dinner, the chef will discuss each dish while Dario Soldan of Classico Wines will serve as the evening's sommelier. Cost is $95 per person and includes wine pairings, antipasto, handcrafted pasta, an entree, and homemade biscotti and limoncello. Reservations are required at 480-990-9500.

EXPAND Tiki Dan showing off one of his tropical concoctions. Caleb M West

Tiki Takeover Tuesday, April 6

Luckys Indoor Outdoor

817 North Second Street

Luckys Indoor Outdoor is transforming into a wild Tiki party from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 6. Local mixologist and Tiki enthusiast, appropriately named Tiki Dan, will be mixing tropical libations like the $16 Total Eclipse of the Piña, the $15 Swizzle Bizzle, and the $12 Shake Shake Shake Sonora. Don your best party shirt and make sure to wear a mask. And there's no cover.

EXPAND This statewide virtual event comes with a $25 DoorDash gift card. Lynn Trimble

Now Is Our Time: The Fight For the Future of Arizona Thursday, April 8

Online



This statewide virtual event aims to provide a night of good food, performances, and speakers in an effort to raise money to support Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona. Your ticket will include a $25 DoorDash gift card to enjoy a meal while streaming the program. You'll also receive a custom PPAA Feminist Toolbelt filled with other goodies.

Grab a seat on the patio. Then get ready to travel the globe. Match Market & Bar

Passport Series Saturday, April 10

Match Market and Bar

1100 North Central Avenue

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel's fifth installment of the passport series continues with a trip to Brazil. Try cuisine and drink inspired by the Amazon Rainforest. Cost is $15 and includes a specialty cocktail. Masks are required. Attendees of the series receive a passport and collect stamps from each destination, so be sure to get your Brazil stamp.

EXPAND The second prix fixe dinner is coming to Cuisine & Wine Bistro. Cuisine & Wine Bistro

Chef's Carte Blanche Monday, April 12

Cuisine & Wine Bistro

4991 South Alma School Road, #101, Chandler



Another prix fixe dinner is coming to Cuisine & Wine Bistro. There will be caviar, lamb, squid, duck, and of course, wine. The dinner is overseen by three chefs and a sommelier — Killian Buschtetz, Sommelier at Cuisine & Wine Bistro, Chef Steven Buschtetz, chef de cuisine at B Gastrobar in Gilbert, Executive Chef Fabrice Buschtetz of Cuisine & Wine Bistro, and Chef Mike Maitrel-Burgard, chef de cuisine at Copper & Logs.

EXPAND Catch a screening of Are Edible Landscapes and Trees the Answer to Arizona’s Rising Climate Crisis? Local First Arizona’

Are Edible Landscapes and Trees the Answer to Arizona’s Rising Climate Crisis? Tuesday, April 13

Online



The second film in the Good Food Film Series, produced by Local First Arizona’s Good Food Finder, focuses on the power of trees. Darren Chapman of TigerMountain Foundation will talk about a collaboration with Trees Matter to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. Learn how the Iskashitaa Refugee Network uses residential fruit trees to empower refugees and feed communities. Also, see how Harris-Fletcher Enterprises is creating an edible food forest. The on-demand film costs $7.50. Or purchase of the film series' annual all-access pass for $65.

EXPAND Dogs don't be envious at this special dinner event at Daily Dose — they'll get a meal too. Daily Dose

Doggie Date Night Thursday, April 15

Daily Dose Midtown

1928 East Highland Avenue, #F-107



Daily Dose owners JenLyn and Matt Long recently launched a new happy hour and dinner at their Midtown location, and to celebrate there's a new monthly event for pet parents looking for a fun night out with their canine cuties. Dogs will receive all-natural, grain-free custom dog treats made by the local company Dogs Eating Cake. There will also be a special doggy dinner menu. Some proceeds will be donated to the Arizona Humane Society. Reservations are required at 602-274-0334.

EXPAND And the first 250 guests to arrive at each location will get a famed Bob or ChaCha mug. Macayo’s Mexican Food

Pinata Smash Saturday, April 17

Macayo’s Mexican Food

Multiple Locations



All seven locations of Macayo’s Mexican Food are hosting pinata smash events coupled with food and drink specials on April 17. Smash times will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., but the first 250 guests to arrive at each location will get a famed Bob or ChaCha mug. And for the rest of the day, expect Corazon margaritas, spicy peach margaritas, and chimichangas a la carte for $7.50 a pop.

EXPAND Tin Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley hosts Heitz Cellar Wine Dinner. Hermosa Inn

Heitz Cellar Wine Dinner Wednesday, April 21

The Hermosa Inn

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



Chef Sam Anderson is cooking a four-course meal to be paired with wines from the historic Heitz Cellar of Napa Valley. The dinner, held at the Hermosa Inn, is $175 a person and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Masks are required. Register online here.