PHX Pheast Is Tomorrow, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Coming, and More Phoenix Food News

It’s Friday, so here are five big bites of Phoenix food and drink news from this week.



The Third Annual PHX Pheast Is Tomorrow

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market’s third-annual PHX Pheast is tomorrow — Saturday, November 21 — and like everything else, the 2020 version is going to be different. All you have to do is buy a $75 ticket, which is good for a four-course meal and sealed mocktail. Meals will be home-delivered within a 15-mile radius of the market between 2 and 5 pm. The package is complete with reheating instructions and access to videos covering kitchen tips, cocktail mixing guides, and stories from Arizona farmers and chefs. Some proceeds go toward the Small Farm Fund, which offers grants to local farms.

EXPAND The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is in the east Valley this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello Kitty Café Truck Is in the Valley This Weekend

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is apparently on a 2020 West Coast tour and has three stops in Arizona — including one this weekend. Treats include hand-decorated cookie sets, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies, and food-related gear like mugs, thermal bottles, and lunchboxes. Track down the cartoon cat wagon from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at SanTan Village in Gilbert and again from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.

EXPAND A plate of fried chicken could be yours with a gift card from Southern Rail. Southern Rail

KBAQ and Phoenix-Area Restaurants Team Up

Everyone’s favorite local, listener-supported, classical music radio station is teaming up with some of the Valley’s best restaurants for a public radio raffle. KBAQ is offering participants gift certificates to spots like Durant's, The Farish House, Southern Rail, Crujiente Tacos, and more, as well as tours of San Tan Brewing Company (and samples). Tickets are $25 each or five for $100 and can be submitted via the KBAQ website. Tomorrow (November 21) is the last day to purchase tickets, and winners will be contacted by December 23.

EXPAND Order fruits and veggies straight from Arizona farmers. Bird Dog Produce

Bird Dog, a Local Produce Delivery Service, Has Launched



Phoenix eaters now have the option to sign up for totally customizable produce boxes available via home delivery. Bird Dog Produce subscribers choose from more than 80 fruits and vegetable selections (plus 20 organic options), which they will receive from Arizona farms in 24 to 72 hours via van. For every five boxes, Bird Dog will also donate one box to a Phoenix-area charity including Neighborhood Ministries, Hope Women’s Center, and Phoenix Rescue Mission. And fun fact, the operation was co-founded by Andy Itule, son of Willie Itule (of Willie Itule Produce, a major Arizona produce provider in its own right).

EXPAND Cider Corps is moving its cider-making operations to Gilbert. Cider Corps

Cider Corps Moving Cider Production to Gilbert



Last week, Cider Corps reopened its taproom on Veterans Day, a.k.a. the craft cidery’s three-year anniversary. This week, the Duran brothers have announced it will move its cider-making operations to Gilbert. The new Cider Corps facility, slated to begin production at 685 South Gilbert Road in mid-2021, will clock in at a 14,000 square feet facility spanning 2.5 acres. The front room will be open to the public, allowing for canned-cider takeout and for full canning-line views. And the original downtown Mesa location? That joint will remain open as the beloved taproom it is.

