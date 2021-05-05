New Restaurant Alert: Central and South American-Inspired Fare Coming to Arizona Biltmore

- Local
Following a yearlong, $70 million renovation effort, the Arizona Biltmore reopened May 1, and now the hotel has announced a new restaurant that will debut May 18.
Renata's Hearth will be a blend of Central and South American-inspired dishes with a Southwestern spin. Chef Jesus Figueroa Ortega, formerly of Tarbell’s and Café Monarch, will create menu items like Mole Negro Rubbed Smoked Wagyu Brisket, Grilled Branzino, and Renata’s Pozole Blanco.
According to a release, the namesake hearth on the patio will "waft the smell of toasting chilies" and Moroccan lanterns strung from trees will "create moody lighting while a fountain built from a vintage cauldron invokes the relaxing sound of cascading water."
Also new is the adjacent Spire Bar, an outdoor cocktail bar. Guests can order from a craft cocktail cart and guacamole and Spanish charcuterie cart as well.
“We believe that Renata’s Hearth will be unlike any other restaurant that exists in the current Arizona culinary scene,” says general manager Cornelius Cover in a release. “The alchemy of authentic flavors and the essence of smoke mesh in a sophisticated atmosphere perfect for nights out and special occasions.”
Side note: Renata’s Hearth and Arizona Biltmore are also hiring. Those interested can apply here.
For more information, see the Renata's Hearth website.
