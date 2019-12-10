Snooze Will Open a New Location in the Circles Records Building

Snooze an A.M. Eatery will be opening its sixth Arizona location, this time in downtown Phoenix in the building best known as the former home of Circles Records & Tapes. Located near Central Avenue and McKinley Street at 800 North Central Avenue, #3, the third Phoenix-proper location of the popular brunch chain with the Midcentury Modern theme is set to open on Friday, December 27.

For those unfamiliar with the structure, the building first opened in 1947 as a Studebaker dealership called Stewart Motor Company. As we reported in 2016, it housed the music shop Circles from 1972 to 2010. It’s been empty ever since.

The dangling vinyl record display stays. Lauren Cusimano

So, for those who have noticed rumblings at the old Circles spot, here are some details. The new 4,000-square-foot Snooze will seat roughly 135 to 145 people, including the dining room, bar, mezzanine, and patio. And that patio, seating up to 18 diners, will of course be pet-friendly.

We went on a hardhat tour of the new space with general manager Mariam Elgawhry. She says Snooze wanted to open its newest location in the Circles Records Building because it is an iconic part of downtown Phoenix. And what’s more, “with all the development, art and culture are really what downtown Phoenix thrives off of,” she says. “So, to be part of that movement is something that Snooze craves and loves.”

And this particular Snooze will have a few features not found at other Arizona locations, including the mezzanine and upstairs seating, and of course, proximity to the Valley Metro Rail. However, the spot will be keeping some features of the original suite, including the rounded front window, some original brickwork, and the dangling vinyl record display which some may remember from the record store days.

The new 4,000-square-foot Snooze will seat roughly 135 to 145 people in downtown Phoenix. Lauren Cusimano

Beyond opening day, Elgawhry says she and the staff are expecting all walks of life to be dining in. She lists downtown residents, students, professionals, and of course, the loyal group of Ravers — the term (of endearment) given to Snooze’s die-hard fans, saving Snoozers as a moniker for employees.

Elgawhry is also predicting an awesome first day. “We expect to have a full house,” she says. “Everyone’s pumped and ready to be open.”

Originating in Denver in 2006, Snooze has additional locations in California, Texas, and North Carolina. For more information, see the Snooze an A.M. Eatery website.