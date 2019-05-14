Someburros Is Finally Coming to Central Phoenix

Fact: Someburros, the family-owned, fast-casual Mexican eatery with those killer burros, currently has eight locations … all in the east Valley (okay, and one in Flagstaff). And while that’s good for people in the 480 (and 928), those in central Phoenix had to make the trip or hope for a special catering surprise. Well, no more — Someburros' ninth location is opening this summer in uptown Phoenix.

The Vasquez family, owners of the local Mexican chain since its establishment in 1986, will be adding their next location at Seventh Street and Camelback Road. The estimated opening date is mid- to late summer.

This is especially good news for Someburros co-owner Amy Vasquez, as this ninth location will be in her own neighborhood. “It’s been a dream of mine for some time to open a Someburros in my neighborhood,” she says in a press release. “We know this community, we love this community, and we’re raising our own families in this community, so we can’t wait to build our workforce and fanbase within it.”

What’s more, the uptown location will have a patio section (with picturesque bistro lights, of course), plus draft beers and frozen margaritas. Look out, Seventh Street.

For more information, and to keep up with progress, visit the Someburros website.