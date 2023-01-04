These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed

The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures.
Gilbert coffee shop and patio Bergies closed on Christmas Eve after 14 years of serving the community. The business, a small building among the growing downtown Heritage District, sold coffee, pastries, and beans to go from its little bungalow situated in a winding garden complete with mismatched furniture, brightly colored umbrellas, and lounge areas. The shop's owners announced plans to continue selling wholesale coffee online and at the Gilbert Farmers Market.
Cider Corps expanded from its location in Mesa in July 2022, with a large production facility in Gilbert. The new building was intended to increase how much cider the company could make, along with serving as a second taproom and an event space for the company. But the owners explained in a December social media announcement that "the many challenges and struggles we were navigating came to a head when our landlord died. Now the building has sold." Following the sale, the Gilbert facility closed in late December 2022. All production will return to the Mesa location of the cider company.
Gypsy Cup opened with flair in the Gilbert Heritage District in May 2022. But after only eight months in business, the stylish and chic coffee shop, cocktail bar, and cafe closed its doors. The concept started as a mobile coffee trailer before opening as a brick-and-mortar business following a long design and remodeling process. The space served as a day-to-night destination, with coffee and pastries in the morning switching over to cocktails, wine, and small bites from the kitchen in the evening.
La Santisima, a shrinking chain of taco shops that once had multiple locations around metro Phoenix and in Flagstaff, has closed its restaurant in Glendale. A voicemail message from the restaurant explains the closure is due to a lack of staff. The message encourages customers to visit the Phoenix location on 16th Street, which is the only remaining location of the restaurant.
The Glendale location of Tandoori Times has closed. Another location remains open in Scottsdale. According to a voice message from the restaurant, the Bell Road location has closed but the small chain is hoping to find a new spot to reopen the restaurant that served dine-in meals along with takeout and delivery. It specialized in Northern Indian food and dishes cooked inside a traditional clay oven called a tandoor.