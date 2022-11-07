Support Us

Try Plant-Based Menus at These 4 New Vegan Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

November 7, 2022 6:30AM

Nana's Soul plate with barbecue ribs made in-house with a jackfruit base. Nana's Kitchen
Forget menus full of tofu and kale, a fresh crop of vegan restaurants are taking Phoenix by storm. From burger joints to soul food spots, these new outposts prove plant-based eating can be fast, flavorful, and super fun.

With options including loaded tacos, jackfruit ribs, and "catfish" made out of oyster mushrooms, there's no need to be meat-free to enjoy these eats. Here are four new vegan restaurants around metro Phoenix to try soon.

At UNiQ Burger, the Southwest Burger is topped with avocado, jalapenos, fried onion strings, spicy aioli, and vegan cheese.
Allison Young

UNiQ Burger

7730 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale
480-597-6265
For those days when you want to sink your teeth into a nostalgic burger, not some black bean, portabella imposter, there’s UNiQ Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Scottsdale this October. Here, the surprisingly juicy patties are a house-seasoned blend of soy protein and Impossible Meat loaded with toppings including ruby red tomatoes, vibrant lettuce, uber-melty vegan cheese, fried onion strings, grilled pineapple, and spicy aioli. Definitely make it a double. You’re also in for a fried treat with crispy crinkle-cut regular and sweet potato fries. Bonus points for the stylish counter service setting and compostable utensils and straws. 
Southern fried Katfish and fries at Nana's Kitchen.
Nana's Kitchen

1121 North Second Street
The Pemberton has answered your vegan cravings with Nana's Kitchen, the first plant-based food truck to debut in the hip downtown food hub. Founded by husband and wife team Rob and Nequa Matthew, the original Chandler location has been serving plant-based soul food since 2018. As of October, downtown Phoenix folks now get to partake in favorites like Nashville Sweet Heat Katfish made with oyster mushrooms as flaky and tender as actual fish, and Nana's Soul, a full plate packed with creamy mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, cornbread, and smoky barbecue ribs made out of jackfruit. Deeply satisfying and dive-in good, the fact that these dishes are vegan feels secondary. “We definitely plan to expand the menu to include more of the menu items we currently offer at our Chandler location, as well as some new items exclusive to the Pemberton,” Rob says.

At Dos Pink Tacos, the mini churro donuts are a must.
Allison Young

Dos Pink Tacos

1900 East Fifth Street, Tempe
619-559-3695
Dos Pink Tacos may take a tongue-in-cheek approach to reimagining the traditional taco shop – the slogan is “eat my taco” and tacos come on bright pink housemade tortillas – but there’s nothing flippant about the food. Married couple Brittany and Shayna Lawber launched the new kitchen in August at Tempe Food Court. There, they serve a menu of tacos filled with flavor-packed fixings like panko fried avocado, jalapeño coleslaw, lime-marinated “chicken,” and housemade queso. Burritos, loaded fries, and a super-stuffed crunch wrap are truly supreme. Get the mini churro donuts, too.

At Early Bird Vegan, you can’t beat the seasonal soup and salad combo for $7.50.
Allison Young

Early Bird Vegan Tempe

2140 East Broadway Road, Tempe
Chef Krystal Mack has conquered many things in her 20-year culinary career. She worked as a personal chef to NBA players and launched Trash Panda Vegan food truck, before opening Early Bird Vegan in South Phoenix in 2020. Her most recent milestone was opening a second Early Bird Vegan location in Tempe at Sonoran University of Health Sciences this fall. The restaurant is open now in a soft-opening phase, and planning an official grand opening celebration in mid-November. Although the new location is more than double the size of the South Phoenix restaurant, the mission remains the same. “Our goal of the Tempe location is to build community,” Mack says. The new spot offers a hybrid cafeteria setting and a fast-casual restaurant in one.  Along with being completely plant-based, around 80 percent of the main menu is gluten- and soy-free as well. The Tempe location will offer daily specials, like Taco Tuesday and seasonal soups and salads made with hyper-local ingredients. It will also serve fresh-pressed juice and grab-and-go food items. 
