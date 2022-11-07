Try Plant-Based Menus at These 4 New Vegan Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

With options including loaded tacos, jackfruit ribs, and "catfish" made out of oyster mushrooms, there's no need to be meat-free to enjoy these eats. Here are four new vegan restaurants around metro Phoenix to try soon.
UNiQ Burger
7730 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale
480-597-6265 For those days when you want to sink your teeth into a nostalgic burger, not some black bean, portabella imposter, there’s UNiQ Burger, a new restaurant that opened in Scottsdale this October. Here, the surprisingly juicy patties are a house-seasoned blend of soy protein and Impossible Meat loaded with toppings including ruby red tomatoes, vibrant lettuce, uber-melty vegan cheese, fried onion strings, grilled pineapple, and spicy aioli. Definitely make it a double. You’re also in for a fried treat with crispy crinkle-cut regular and sweet potato fries. Bonus points for the stylish counter service setting and compostable utensils and straws.
Nana's Kitchen
1121 North Second Street The Pemberton has answered your vegan cravings with Nana's Kitchen, the first plant-based food truck to debut in the hip downtown food hub. Founded by husband and wife team Rob and Nequa Matthew, the original Chandler location has been serving plant-based soul food since 2018. As of October, downtown Phoenix folks now get to partake in favorites like Nashville Sweet Heat Katfish made with oyster mushrooms as flaky and tender as actual fish, and Nana's Soul, a full plate packed with creamy mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, cornbread, and smoky barbecue ribs made out of jackfruit. Deeply satisfying and dive-in good, the fact that these dishes are vegan feels secondary. “We definitely plan to expand the menu to include more of the menu items we currently offer at our Chandler location, as well as some new items exclusive to the Pemberton,” Rob says.
Dos Pink Tacos
1900 East Fifth Street, Tempe
619-559-3695 Dos Pink Tacos may take a tongue-in-cheek approach to reimagining the traditional taco shop – the slogan is “eat my taco” and tacos come on bright pink housemade tortillas – but there’s nothing flippant about the food. Married couple Brittany and Shayna Lawber launched the new kitchen in August at Tempe Food Court. There, they serve a menu of tacos filled with flavor-packed fixings like panko fried avocado, jalapeño coleslaw, lime-marinated “chicken,” and housemade queso. Burritos, loaded fries, and a super-stuffed crunch wrap are truly supreme. Get the mini churro donuts, too.