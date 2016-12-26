15 Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, December 26 to January 1

EXPAND Get the DL on Lucidi this Monday. RJ Lane: Lark Hensman

How should you spend the last days of 2016? We vote that you spend it well. Here are your best options in metro Phoenix — though more events await on New Times' curated calendar.

"Built on Booze"

The cure for a holiday hangover might just be a little hair of the dog — and there will be plenty to sip on during “Built on Booze” at Lucidi Distilling Co.

Housed in Historic Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Peoria, 8307 West Washington Street, Lucidi specializes in spirits from bourbon to moonshine. Boost your booze knowledge during their four-hour talk-and-tour on Monday, December 26. And come thirsty. Over the course of the evening, participants will sample fire department-inspired craft liquors, including Dispatch Gin, Crooked Ladder Rum, Forcible Entry Vodka, and Fire Station #1 Whiskey, along with three cocktails. Bistro on Wheels will provide an accompanying four-course small bites menu.

Advance tickets are $50 per person, or $60 per couple, through www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2716082. Attendees must be 21 or older. For distillery details, visit lucididistilling.com. Janessa Hilliard

The real thing's coming to downtown Phoenix. liz west/Flickr Creative Commons

Snow Week

Forget John Hughes’ problematic nerd flick, because here in Phoenix we have a weird science all our own. It’s the act of dumping however many impressive tons of snow in the middle of the desert. However, that doesn’t keep Valley dwellers from going absolutely bananas over it.

Arizona Science Center is gifting us Snow Week — seven days of Heritage Science Park’s grassy hill covered in 60 tons of real snow. This being a scientific endeavor, attendees can expect plenty of interactive activity, including “explosive” demonstrations, quantum levitation, and a snow village that happens to be for all ages.

Snow Week starts Monday, December 26, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It runs until Sunday, January 1. Entry is included with admission, which is $18 for adults. Call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org. Lauren Cusimano

Cactus Bowl

If this year’s Cactus Bowl, which takes place on Tuesday, December 27, at Phoenix’s Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, was literally an enormous bowl full of cacti, it would still be more comfortable than the last year has been for Baylor University. The proud football program out of Texas was not only mired in an ugly sexual assault scandal for much of 2016, they’re also backing into the Cactus Bowl on a six-game losing streak. Their opponent, Boise State, despite having a 10-2 record, is similarly unenthused about their season. The team’s much-vaunted offense had most pundits predicting a playoff-caliber season for the Idaho program. Simply put: Boise is good, Baylor is desperate, and kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $35

and up. Visit fiestabowl.org/cactus-bowl or call 480-350-0900 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Trivia about nothing? It's back. Courtesy of Valley Bar

Seinfeld Trivia

You’ve seen every Seinfeld episode repeatedly. Give the stinky finger to people who accused you of wasting your life when you clean up at Seinfeld Trivia, a recurring event at Valley Bar. The free event is billed as “the Trivia Night about absolutely nothing,” as opposed to all those trivia nights that are drenched in meaning.

If you need to up your game (not that there’s anything wrong with that), we recommend hanging out at some wiki. There are scads of them. Your evening of fun begins at 130 North Central Avenue at 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, and includes prizes that vary in worthlessness, as well as $1 off craft cans (filled with beer, we presume). Visit www.valleybarphx.com or, if you must, call 602-368-3121. Julie Peterson

Paul Gibson and Pierce Nielsen celebrate one of It’s a Wonderful Life’s quiet victories. Heather Butcher

Zoppé

Wrapping up 2016 with a literal circus might be anticlimactic, for want of a better word. (“Coals to Newcastle” also comes to mind.) But a spell under the big top is both entertaining and life-affirming, a combo everyone could use more of. So head out to Zoppé — an Italian Family Circus at Chandler Center for the Arts. The cozy yet flashy tour features clowns, acrobats, and all the low-key spectacle anyone could desire. (Yes, there are animal performers, and they’re of the doggie and horsie persuasion.) The troupe’s been lord of the ring since 1842, and it visits us through Sunday, January 8, at 250 North Arizona Avenue. Tickets are $15 to $40 at chandlercenter.org or 480-782-2680. Wednesday, December 28’s showtime is 7 p.m. Julie Peterson

It's a Wonderful Life

Television = reruns. Live theater = not reruns? If only it were that simple. When a theater company trots out a show repeatedly, it’s generally because people love it and want to re-experience it as often as possible. And new fans get to dive in and find out what all the fuss is about. (Like those Generation Z kids who are gaga over Friends.)

A holiday fave of both screen and stage, It’s a Wonderful Life is refreshingly not Christmasy except as a framing device. Don Bluth Front Row Theatre revives its stage production through Friday, December 30, at 8670 East Shea Boulevard #103 in Scottsdale. Showtime is 7 p.m. for the performance on Thursday, December 29, and tickets are $28 at 480-314-0841 or www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Bring a song or two to Fiddler's Dream. Courtesy Nia Maxwell

Open Stage Night

There have been harps and flutes, guitars, harmonies, and vocalizations. Whatever the instrument, during the weekly Open Stage Night at Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, all are welcome to share a song.

Though the focus of the showcase is acoustic performances — participants are allowed to perform one song per rotation of the sign-up sheet — the stage also encourages spoken word, poetry, and storytelling pieces. So whether you’ve got something to say or something to play, they’ll see you onstage in the listening room of the fair trade coffee shop at 1702 East Glendale Avenue.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 on Thursday, December 29. Admission is by donation at the door; $3 is the customary amount. Call 602-997-9795 or visit fiddlersdream.org for more information. Janessa Hilliard




