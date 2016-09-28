From Phoenix to Mesa, Here's Your Guide to Public Art on the Light Rail

EXPAND Detail of Suikang Zhao's Hands located at the Dorsey Lane/Apache Boulevard station. Lynn Trimble

Looking for a diverse assortment of art by artists in and beyond Arizona? Consider jumping on the Valley Metro Light Rail, where you'll find dozens of artworks from terrazzo floors infused with historical themes to towering sculptures inspired by local plants and people. To get the full effect, travel the light rail during both day and evening, so you can enjoy the many works that are illuminated after dark. Here's a guide to what you'll find along light rail routes in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa.

EXPAND Matthew and Maria Salenger’s Dunlap Venue installation located at the 19th Avenue/Dunlap Avenue station park-and-ride lot. Lynn Trimble

Matthew & Maria Salenger

coLAB Studio

Dunlap Venue

19th Avenue/Dunlap Avenue

Tempe architects and coLAB Studio founders Matthew and Maria Salenger created two installations for the 19th Avenue/Dunlap station. For the station’s park-and-ride area, they designed nine lemon yellow cones featuring laser-cut images – inspired by drawings made by local students asked to re-imagine their schools – that are suspended from a 3,600-square-foot open canopy. For the station platform, they created red raspberry-colored metal panels featuring architectural designs created for Phoenix during the last century but never built.

EXPAND Deborah Mersky’s Nectar Corridor located at the 19th Avenue/Northern Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Deborah Mersky

Nectar Corridor

19th Avenue/Northern Avenue

Texas artist Deborah Mersky designed bright yellow metal screens and terrazzo carpets set in concrete, which reference the importance of pollination and the fact that migration is an experience shared by humans and other creatures. Together, they present imagery of cactus, blooming flowers, bats, birds, bees, and moths – each reminding viewers of the essential role traveling toward particular destinations plays within nature.

EXPAND Franka Diehnelt and Claudia Reisenberger’s Aritz Ona located at the 19th Avenue/Glendale Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Franka Diehnelt & Claudia Reisenberger

Merge Conceptual Design

Aritz Ona

19th Avenue/Glendale Avenue

California artists and co-owners of the artist collective Merge Conceptual Design Franka Diehnelt and Claudia Reisenberger created an installation inspired by the possible origin of the name “Arizona” in a Basque word for “the good oak tree.” The installation comprises five abstract trees with metal sequin leaves that throw shadows onto the station platform in order to replicate the feel of taking a nature walk.

EXPAND Detail of Robert Adams' public art located at the Montebello Avenue/19th Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Robert Adams

Montebello Avenue/19th Avenue

Phoenix artist Robert Adams worked with the architect for the initial terminus of the light rail to create a sleek, modern aesthetic that includes 76 dichromatic panels painted with metallic purple paint installed atop station columns. They’re perforated in various sizes and locations to create a moiré effect. Look for more of Adams’ work when you visit the Phoenix Art Museum or Phoenix Theatre, where a long passageway features his Hall of Mirrors with shifting red and blue lighting.

EXPAND Detail of Josh Garber's Lucent located at the 19th Avenue/Camelback Road station. Lynn Trimble

Josh Garber

Lucent

19th Avenue/Camelback Road

Chicago artist Josh Garber created a 30-foot sculpture called Lucent comprising a series of segments, with each rising out of the segment below to create “an abstract, organic edifice.” The sculpture’s exterior surface, created with more than 40,000 aluminum bars, reflects the natural light as it shifts through the day. At night, the work is illuminated by colored light along the bottom portion of each section. The design was inspired by conversations with community members who spoke of wanting a “jewel” for their neighborhood that could be spotted from a distance.

EXPAND Detail of Nubia Owens' public art located at the Seventh Avenue/Camelback Road station. Lynn Trimble

Nubia Owens

Seventh Avenue/Camelback Road

Phoenix artist Nubia Owens created more than 200 terrazzo pavers that wind through various parts of the platform, using imagery that “ranges from the straightforward to the metaphysical” and from “obvious to abstract.” Several reference the local environment or the natural world, and all are meant to reinforce the idea that it’s sometimes better to travel than to arrive.

EXPAND Detail of Ilan Averbuch's Landmark located at the Central Avenue/Camelback Road station. Lynn Trimble

Ilan Averbuch

Landmark, Trough, Seat and Tree

Central Avenue/Camelback Road

New York artist Ilan Averbuch created a 24-foot ring of desert stones called Landmark, which references the Hopi belief that life is a circle we all enter at a particular point. He also created two smaller-scale sculptures installed nearby, titled Trough and Seat and Tree, inspired by “the area’s original canals and water systems."

EXPAND Detail of Al Price's Hyperbolics located at the Campbell Avenue/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Al Price

Hyperbolics

Campbell Avenue/Central Avenue

Local artist and former teacher Al Price used the shape of a hyperbolic parabola to create a three-dimensional grid meant to convey a sense of undulation and flow. Price created Hyperbolics using 32 stainless-steel truss arcs woven into four twisted waves.

EXPAND Detail of Mary Lucking's Here We Are located at the Indian School Road/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Mary Lucking

Here We Are

Indian School Road/Central Avenue

Tucson artist Mary Lucking’s Here We Are is installed adjacent to Steele Indian School Park, which was once home to the Phoenix Indian School. Lucking tells the stories of those who lived here during the mid-20th century using glass panels, terrazzo flooring, and columns containing photo panels.

EXPAND Detail of Thomas Sayre's Tapping Time located at the Osborn Road/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Tom Sayre

Tapping Time

Osborn Road/Central Avenue

North Carolina artist Tom Sayre created Tapping Time by bronze casting various types of foot- and shoe-prints that reflect the diversity of people using the light rail. Some are barefoot, others in work boots. Some wear footwear traditional in other countries. It’s meant to conjure the images of 100 people boarding or exiting a light rail train at the station. Those who look carefully will see imprints of moccasins, flip flops, cowboy boots, and military boots, as well as bronze markings for a cane, wheelchair, and stroller.

EXPAND Detail of Brian Goldbloom's public art located at the Thomas Road/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Brian Goldbloom

Thomas Road/Central Avenue

Washington artist Brian Goldbloom created a sequential series of carvings set on cylinders that allow viewers to turn them as they explore images showing the “eventual emergence by degrees of the presence of water, indications of life, and finally, details of an encroaching civilization." He also created several granite benches showing the ways nature is touched by encroaching civilization.

EXPAND Detail of Jamex and Einar De La Torre's Appropriated Identity located at the Encanto Boulevard/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Jamex and Einar De La Torre

Appropriated Identity

Encanto Boulevard/Central Avenue

Artists Jamex and Einar De La Torre, who travel between studios in Mexico and California, created an installation called Appropriated Identity, which features local landmarks coupled with pre-Columbian Indian as well as contemporary cultural motifs. Their installation also includes rotating bronze boxes with narrative imagery inspired by Mayan glyphs, as well as a bronze sculpture meant as a modern iteration on ancient Mayan sculpture.

EXPAND Detail of Michael Maglich's A Thousand Points of Reference located at the McDowell Road/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Michael Maglich

A Thousand Points of Light, Artist on a Hot Tile Roof

McDowell Road/Central Avenue

Phoenix artist Michael Maglich, who passed away in 2007, left behind several works of public art, including his sculptural pieces on the light rail station near Burton Barr Central Library collectively called A Thousand Points of Light and Artist on a Hot Tile Roof, which are full of references to artists and art history, as well as humor. You’ll find more Maglich work — his series of bronze bolo ties created for Phoenix Public Art — installed near a section of the light rail that runs past the Phoenix Convention Center.

EXPAND Detail of Peter Richards' La Sombra Danza located at the Roosevelt Street/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Peter Richards

La Sombra Danza

Roosevelt/Central Avenue

San Francisco artist Peter Richards created his La Sombra Danza shade structure for a triangular plaza in Roosevelt Row, which has been activated by local artists with performances including The Light Rail Plays. Richards’ two-layered, kinetic structure includes perforated metal panels that create fun shadows on nearby spaces as the sun shifts around them.

EXPAND Detail of Reis Neimi's public art installation at the Van Buren Road/Central Avenue station. Lynn Trimble

Reis Neimi

Van Buren Street/Central Avenue, Van Buren Street/First Avenue

Washington artist Reis Neimi created a stainless-steel ribbon running along 320-foot railings on either side of the platform. Hand-forged with various textures and grains, they’re meant to convey the sense of movement created by the region’s bustling student population. Neimi’s scroll design references architectural elements of historic buildings as well as classic western leatherwork.