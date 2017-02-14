Future Will F*** Up Some Commas In Phoenix This Summer
Future is returning back to Phoenix.
Jim Louvau
Future announced a new album and a tour today. That tour will stop by Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 28.
Commas, watch your back.
This will be a helluva show. Migos, Kodak Black, ASAP Ferg, and Zooey Dollaz will open for Future, so the show will basically be a live version of a typical Friday night in Old Town.
Future is coming off one of the most impressive streaks in modern rap history. Starting in 2015, Future has released five mixtapes and four full-length albums, leaving a trail of hits and imitators in his wake. The king of trap music, Future's new album instantly trended on Twitter within hours of the rapper announcing it.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at noon.
