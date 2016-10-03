Here's The Lineup for the 2016 AZ Hip Hop Festival in November

EXPAND A mural promoting the Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Courtesy of Justus Samuel

Behold this massive list of local artists (we counted 245) that will be playing the Arizona Hip Hop Festival on November 19, which promises to be bigger than ever.

On top of the flood of Arizona rappers that will be scattered throughout the theater, the festival boasts a few headliners. Vee Tha Rula, Twisted Insane, Whitney Peyton, J Slugg, Angelo Nano, Cryptic Wisdom, Bouji, Bag Of Tricks Cat, Terrorist Angel, Babies From Neptune, Odd Squad Family, and Willy Northpole are some of the higher-profile artists who will perform.

Organizer Justus Samuel of Respect The Underground has a few additions lined up for this year. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10:30 p.m. , and the festival will flow out into the streets surrounding the theater. The city will shut down West Adams Street and North Fourth Avenue in order to allow the festival to host eight stages simultaneously throughout the day. In addition, Samuel expects there to be more than 50 vendors and food trucks, 25 live painters, and more.

Not to mention that Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton honored the festival by declaring the day of the festival to be Hip Hop Day.

Tickets are available through Live Nation at $20 a piece.

Justus Samuel, left, and Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton. Courtesy of Justus Samuel

Here's the lineup:

397

$mirk & Wrangler Dan

2DashD

2Raw

3BReal

40 Blocc

5280 Mystic

A Deezy Da Don

A Train

A-Dilla

A.M.O

A.U

All Dollaz

Angelo Nano

AST

Asthton Von Charles

AVD

Ay-R

B Sav

B.T.C

Bag of Tricks Cat

Benjamin Fly

Beto1Tre

Black Peso

Black Shawd

Blake Kabbage

Blurry Eye

Bookie

Bouji

Brixx

C Da Truth

C Hayes

C-iLL

Cash Squad

Casoose

Chalease

City Lyfe

Cloud 9

Cody Harris

Color 8

Corey S.

Coyote Keys

Cryptic Wisdom

D Fam Colby Jack

Dane Dru

Dann G

Darrell Ducqets

Davi Phresh

David James

De La Preme

Dead Mason Ent

Deebo Lotti Maserati

Delly Everyday

Denzel Davis

Deph Child

Derez

Desert Life Ent.

Die Nasty

Dirt Squad

Dizee Gee

Don Loot

Doughboy

Dougie Drew

Dre Polo & S.O.N

Drunken Immortals

Dub Fuego

Dub tha Million Dollar Baby

Eddie Wellz

El Toxik

Ellie Roots

Elmar F2D

Entity

Epod Tribe

Eric King

EZ Goin

Fat Fat

Flos

Flyght

Fragile

Frankie V.

Freez

Fresh Youngins

Fuzzy

G Moe & Young Phee

G.O.D

Galaxy Saed

Gone Green Records

Greedy Green

Grynd

Hectic

Henny Flatz

High Class Music

Hillside

Houze

Hunter James

Hurricane Season

iLL V

Ink Stained Pages

Isaiah Keenan

J Montoya

J Slugg

Jackson Keenan

Jae E

Jae Tilt

Jake Eff

Jameron

Joe Morf

Johnnie Bannanerz

Jordan Taylor

Joseph Bills

Juliu$

Julius King

JustUs Of CTL

Kahli Tre Dime

KassSaidit

Kayla Mahree

Kieze Montoya

King Blaze

King Blizz

King D

Kirsin

Knowledge

KnuckleHeadz

Komplx

KT Gipson

Kuru

Lamar Crushin

Layz

Lazyie Boy Squad

Legece The Legend

Lord Phx

Louie Poison

LRTK

Lucky D & Son

Machine Rudeen

Mafiatic Misfits

Maggs

Malo Mente

Master Rocs

Matias

Medaforacle

Mental Cases

Mesa Made

Metronome

Mic Myers

Mighty

Mike Billions

Mission Life

Money N Fame Ent

Nazzy Nasir

Nefftys

Neighborhood Paperboy

New Age Politics

Noble Gentry

NOMAD HipHop

O.S.F Odd Squad Family

O.T.A

One Kahleo

ONO

P Thoro

P-Air

Pablo Armondo

Pattiak

Pennywise

Perr!s

Phyzik

Pillz

Pippin Pen

PME

Pokafase

Pozest

PRK

Proff JG

Psycho Krew

Pyro AZMB

QPP

R-Dee

Raw Yola

RayRay Lenchmen

Real Seals

Real Spit

Reaper Rell

Ricky Cardo

Ricky the Dealer

Rico Bandz

Rojo

Ronnie Rascon

Roqy Tyraid

Sanity Insanity

Shan-Shay

SHE Squad

Shining Soul

Sir Will

Skky Brown

Slogan

Soul Sound Family

SoyBeezy

Speedy Awol

Spit Hell Manuel

Stokes

Stoner Jordan

Streets

Stretch Lexx

Swagg Superstars

T.A.B.(Fn)

Teek Hall

Terry AZ

Tha Bizzness

Tha Boi Money

The Artist

The Real Seals

The Takeover

Tjai

Toddy Pippen

Tommy Will

Top Flight

Tragedy

Trap House

Tree Banditos

Trinidad

Tru Barz x JRMusic

Tru Guidry

Truminati

Twansac

Twisted Insane

Uncle Phoenix

Under Society

Underground Samurai

Vale Boy

Vee Tha Rula

Von Boodles

West Rico

Whitney Peyton

William Speaks

Willy Northpole

Win Team

Wo Nyce 500

Woodpile

Y Not

Yo$h

Young Sims

Young Spider

Yung Chrissuh

Yung Kooky

Z Monsta

DJs:

DJ Aarron Michael

DJ Benz (Philly)

DJ Revolutionz

DJ Intrigue

DJ Torch

El Jay Beats

DJ John Blaze

DN3

Fact135

DJ J Boogie

X Box WIlly

DJ Eagle One

Mikey Hayek

DJ NickiJams

Car Clubs

SWIFT CAR CLUB

NOKTURNAL CAR CLUB

XPLIZIT CAR CLUB

INTIMIDATIONS CAR CLUB

ROLLERZ ONLY CAR CLUB

REVELATIONS CHRISTIAN CAR CLUB

Update: The price of tickets for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival has changed to $20.

