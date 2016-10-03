Here's The Lineup for the 2016 AZ Hip Hop Festival in November
|
A mural promoting the Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
Courtesy of Justus Samuel
Behold this massive list of local artists (we counted 245) that will be playing the Arizona Hip Hop Festival on November 19, which promises to be bigger than ever.
On top of the flood of Arizona rappers that will be scattered throughout the theater, the festival boasts a few headliners. Vee Tha Rula, Twisted Insane, Whitney Peyton, J Slugg, Angelo Nano, Cryptic Wisdom, Bouji, Bag Of Tricks Cat, Terrorist Angel, Babies From Neptune, Odd Squad Family, and Willy Northpole are some of the higher-profile artists who will perform.
Organizer Justus Samuel of Respect The Underground has a few additions lined up for this year. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10:30 p.m.
Not to mention that Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton honored the festival by declaring the day of the festival to be Hip Hop Day.
Tickets are available through Live Nation at $20 a piece.
|
Justus Samuel, left, and Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton.
Courtesy of Justus Samuel
Here's the lineup:
397
$mirk & Wrangler Dan
2DashD
2Raw
3BReal
40
5280 Mystic
A Deezy Da Don
A Train
A-Dilla
A.M.O
A.U
All Dollaz
Angelo Nano
AST
AVD
Ay-R
B Sav
B.T.C
Bag of Tricks Cat
Benjamin Fly
Beto1Tre
Black Peso
Black
Blake Kabbage
Blurry Eye
Bookie
Bouji
Brixx
C Da Truth
C Hayes
C-iLL
Cash Squad
City Lyfe
Cloud 9
Cody Harris
Color 8
Corey S.
Coyote Keys
Cryptic Wisdom
Dane Dru
Dann G
Darrell
Davi Phresh
David James
De La
Dead Mason Ent
Deebo Lotti Maserati
Delly Everyday
Denzel Davis
Derez
Desert Life Ent.
Die Nasty
Dirt Squad
Don Loot
Doughboy
Dougie Drew
Dre Polo & S.O.N
Drunken Immortals
Dub Fuego
Dub
Eddie
El Toxik
Ellie Roots
Elmar F2D
Entity
Eric King
EZ Goin
Fat Fat
Flos
Fragile
Frankie V.
Fresh Youngins
Fuzzy
G Moe & Young Phee
G.O.D
Galaxy Saed
Gone Green Records
Greedy Green
Hectic
Henny
High Class Music
Hillside
Houze
Hunter James
Hurricane Season
iLL V
Ink Stained Pages
Isaiah Keenan
J Montoya
J Slugg
Jackson Keenan
Jae E
Jae Tilt
Jake Eff
Joe
Johnnie
Jordan Taylor
Joseph Bills
Juliu$
Julius King
JustUs Of CTL
Kahli Tre Dime
KassSaidit
Kayla
King Blaze
King Blizz
King D
Knowledge
KnuckleHeadz
KT Gipson
Kuru
Lamar Crushin
Lord Phx
Louie Poison
LRTK
Lucky D & Son
Machine Rudeen
Mafiatic Misfits
Maggs
Malo Mente
Master Rocs
Matias
Medaforacle
Mental Cases
Mesa Made
Metronome
Mic Myers
Mighty
Mike Billions
Mission Life
Money N Fame Ent
Nazzy Nasir
Neighborhood Paperboy
New Age Politics
Noble Gentry
NOMAD HipHop
O.S.F Odd Squad Family
O.T.A
One
ONO
P-Air
Pablo Armondo
Pattiak
Pennywise
Perr!s
Pillz
Pippin Pen
PME
Pokafase
PRK
Psycho Krew
Pyro AZMB
QPP
R-Dee
Raw Yola
RayRay
Real Seals
Real Spit
Reaper Rell
Ricky Cardo
Ricky the Dealer
Rico Bandz
Rojo
Ronnie Rascon
Roqy Tyraid
Sanity Insanity
Shan-Shay
SHE Squad
Shining Soul
Sir Will
Slogan
Soul Sound Family
SoyBeezy
Speedy Awol
Spit Hell Manuel
Stokes
Stoner Jordan
Streets
Stretch Lexx
Swagg Superstars
T.A.B.(Fn)
Terry AZ
Tha
Tha Boi Money
The Artist
The Real Seals
The Takeover
Toddy Pippen
Tommy Will
Top Flight
Tragedy
Trap House
Tree Banditos
Trinidad
Tru Barz x JRMusic
Tru Guidry
Truminati
Twansac
Twisted Insane
Uncle Phoenix
Under Society
Underground Samurai
Vale Boy
Vee Tha Rula
Von Boodles
West Rico
Whitney Peyton
William Speaks
Willy Northpole
Win Team
Wo Nyce 500
Woodpile
Y Not
Yo$h
Young Sims
Young Spider
Yung
Yung Kooky
Z Monsta
DJs:
DJ Aarron Michael
DJ Benz (Philly)
DJ Revolutionz
DJ Intrigue
DJ Torch
El Jay Beats
DJ John Blaze
DN3
Fact135
DJ J Boogie
X Box WIlly
DJ Eagle One
Mikey Hayek
DJ NickiJams
Upcoming Events
-
Miike Snow
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pm
-
Florida Georgia Line
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:00pm
-
Blasphemous Rumours
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:30pm
-
Cyndi Lauper
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
-
Tears for Fears
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 8:00pm
Car Clubs
SWIFT CAR CLUB
NOKTURNAL CAR CLUB
XPLIZIT CAR CLUB
INTIMIDATIONS CAR CLUB
ROLLERZ ONLY CAR CLUB
REVELATIONS CHRISTIAN CAR CLUB
Update: The price of tickets for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival has changed to $20.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sia
TicketsTue., Oct. 4, 7:00pm
-
The Lumineers
TicketsTue., Oct. 4, 7:30pm
-
Mumford & Sons
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
"Festival of Praise"
TicketsTue., Oct. 4, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!