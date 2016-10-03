menu

Here's The Lineup for the 2016 AZ Hip Hop Festival in November

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
A mural promoting the Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
A mural promoting the Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
Courtesy of Justus Samuel
A A

Behold this massive list of local artists (we counted 245) that will be playing the Arizona Hip Hop Festival on November 19, which promises to be bigger than ever.

On top of the flood of Arizona rappers that will be scattered throughout the theater, the festival boasts a few headliners. Vee Tha Rula, Twisted Insane, Whitney Peyton, J Slugg, Angelo Nano, Cryptic Wisdom, Bouji, Bag Of Tricks Cat, Terrorist Angel, Babies From Neptune, Odd Squad Family, and Willy Northpole are some of the higher-profile artists who will perform. 

Organizer Justus Samuel of Respect The Underground has a few additions lined up for this year. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 10:30 p.m., and the festival will flow out into the streets surrounding the theater. The city will shut down West Adams Street and North Fourth Avenue in order to allow the festival to host eight stages simultaneously throughout the day. In addition, Samuel expects there to be more than 50 vendors and food trucks, 25 live painters, and more.

Not to mention that Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton honored the festival by declaring the day of the festival to be Hip Hop Day.

Tickets are available through Live Nation at $20 a piece.

Justus Samuel, left, and Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton.
Justus Samuel, left, and Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton.
Courtesy of Justus Samuel

Here's the lineup:

397
$mirk & Wrangler Dan
2DashD
2Raw
3BReal
40 Blocc
5280 Mystic
A Deezy Da Don
A Train
A-Dilla
A.M.O
A.U
All Dollaz
Angelo Nano
AST
Asthton Von Charles
AVD
Ay-R
B Sav
B.T.C
Bag of Tricks Cat
Benjamin Fly
Beto1Tre
Black Peso
Black Shawd
Blake Kabbage
Blurry Eye
Bookie
Bouji
Brixx
C Da Truth
C Hayes
C-iLL
Cash Squad
Casoose
Chalease
City Lyfe
Cloud 9
Cody Harris
Color 8
Corey S.
Coyote Keys
Cryptic Wisdom
D Fam Colby Jack
Dane Dru
Dann G
Darrell Ducqets
Davi Phresh
David James
De La Preme
Dead Mason Ent
Deebo Lotti Maserati
Delly Everyday
Denzel Davis
Deph Child
Derez
Desert Life Ent.
Die Nasty
Dirt Squad
Dizee Gee
Don Loot
Doughboy
Dougie Drew
Dre Polo & S.O.N
Drunken Immortals
Dub Fuego
Dub tha Million Dollar Baby
Eddie Wellz
El Toxik
Ellie Roots
Elmar F2D
Entity
Epod Tribe
Eric King
EZ Goin
Fat Fat
Flos
Flyght
Fragile
Frankie V.
Freez
Fresh Youngins
Fuzzy
G Moe & Young Phee
G.O.D
Galaxy Saed
Gone Green Records
Greedy Green
Grynd
Hectic
Henny Flatz
High Class Music
Hillside
Houze
Hunter James
Hurricane Season
iLL V
Ink Stained Pages
Isaiah Keenan
J Montoya
J Slugg
Jackson Keenan
Jae E
Jae Tilt
Jake Eff
Jameron
Joe Morf
Johnnie Bannanerz
Jordan Taylor
Joseph Bills
Juliu$
Julius King
JustUs Of CTL
Kahli Tre Dime
KassSaidit
Kayla Mahree
Kieze Montoya
King Blaze
King Blizz
King D
Kirsin
Knowledge
KnuckleHeadz
Komplx
KT Gipson
Kuru
Lamar Crushin
Layz
Lazyie Boy Squad
Legece The Legend
Lord Phx
Louie Poison
LRTK
Lucky D & Son
Machine Rudeen
Mafiatic Misfits
Maggs
Malo Mente
Master Rocs
Matias
Medaforacle
Mental Cases
Mesa Made
Metronome
Mic Myers
Mighty
Mike Billions
Mission Life
Money N Fame Ent
Nazzy Nasir
Nefftys
Neighborhood Paperboy
New Age Politics
Noble Gentry
NOMAD HipHop
O.S.F Odd Squad Family
O.T.A
One Kahleo
ONO
P Thoro
P-Air
Pablo Armondo
Pattiak
Pennywise
Perr!s
Phyzik
Pillz
Pippin Pen
PME
Pokafase
Pozest
PRK
Proff JG
Psycho Krew
Pyro AZMB
QPP
R-Dee
Raw Yola
RayRay Lenchmen
Real Seals
Real Spit
Reaper Rell
Ricky Cardo
Ricky the Dealer
Rico Bandz
Rojo
Ronnie Rascon
Roqy Tyraid
Sanity Insanity
Shan-Shay
SHE Squad
Shining Soul
Sir Will
Skky Brown
Slogan
Soul Sound Family
SoyBeezy
Speedy Awol
Spit Hell Manuel
Stokes
Stoner Jordan
Streets
Stretch Lexx
Swagg Superstars
T.A.B.(Fn)
Teek Hall
Terry AZ
Tha Bizzness
Tha Boi Money
The Artist
The Real Seals
The Takeover
Tjai
Toddy Pippen
Tommy Will
Top Flight
Tragedy
Trap House
Tree Banditos
Trinidad
Tru Barz x JRMusic
Tru Guidry
Truminati
Twansac
Twisted Insane
Uncle Phoenix
Under Society
Underground Samurai
Vale Boy
Vee Tha Rula
Von Boodles
West Rico
Whitney Peyton
William Speaks
Willy Northpole
Win Team
Wo Nyce 500
Woodpile
Y Not
Yo$h
Young Sims
Young Spider
Yung Chrissuh
Yung Kooky
Z Monsta

DJs:
DJ Aarron Michael
DJ Benz (Philly)
DJ Revolutionz
DJ Intrigue
DJ Torch
El Jay Beats
DJ John Blaze
DN3
Fact135
DJ J Boogie
X Box WIlly
DJ Eagle One
Mikey Hayek
DJ NickiJams

Car Clubs 
SWIFT CAR CLUB 
NOKTURNAL CAR CLUB
XPLIZIT CAR CLUB
INTIMIDATIONS CAR CLUB
ROLLERZ ONLY CAR CLUB
REVELATIONS CHRISTIAN CAR CLUB

Update: The price of tickets for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival has changed to $20. 

