Your guide to Post Malone’s Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale

Before the action gets going at the annual WM Phoenix Open golf tournament, the 2024 Concert in the Coliseum will take place on Saturday on the golf course.This year's Concert in the Coliseum artist is singer/rapper Post Malone of "Sunflower" and "Rockstar" fame. Past acts include Maroon 5 and Walker Hayes in 2023 and Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett in 2022.If you're planning to head to TPC Scottsdale this weekend for the show, here's everything you need to know.Tickets are officially sold out, but seats are available from resellers . (Heads up: They're expensive.)The concert is on the 16th hole of the golf course at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.If you’re driving yourself, take Loop 101 to the Hayden Road exit and then head south toward Bell Road. Follow the signs to the parking lot.The drop-off area is at the corner of Bell Road and the Greenway/Hayden Loop, and the pickup area is at Lot R at WestWorld of Scottsdale.The show will start around 7 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.Concertgoers must be 21 or older to see the show.From the WM Open website, the only bags allowed are ones that are clear plastic or clear vinyl and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or purses, bags, or clutches no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.”WM Open is a cashless event, so bring a credit or debit card.Nope. Concert in the Coliseum is its own event, as is the golf tournament itself and each of the Birds Nest concerts.