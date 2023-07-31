Noah Kahan, L.S. Dunes and the best concerts in Phoenix this week

The list includes post-hardcore/emo-rock supergroup L.S. Dunes at Crescent Ballroom, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan at Arizona Financial Theatre and punk/alt-rock favorites The Offspring at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Other shows worth mentioning: Ska pioneers The English Beat will be at the Musical Instrument Museum, electronic dance music producer Jai Wolf will visit The Van Buren and gothy act Prayers will take over Crescent Ballroom.
Read on for complete details about the best concerts in Phoenix this week or visit our music listings for even more shows in the Valley.
The English Beat
Monday, Aug. 7
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Inspired by the first wave of punk in the U.K., the Beat combined the social critique of punk with the broader emotional and sonic palette of reggae. Formed in 1978, the English Beat (so named when the band made its way across the Atlantic) released three classic albums before Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger moved on to form General Public, where they realized great commercial success. The two eventually parted ways to front their own versions of their original band. These days, there are two versions of the English Beat: one in this country, led by Dave Wakeling, and another in the U.K., featuring Ranking Roger, the band's classic toaster. The American version continues to tour and will wrap up a two-night visit to the Musical Instrument Museum on Monday evening. 7 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Phoenix New Times
L.S. Dunes
Monday, Aug. 7
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.L.S. Dunes is the answer to the question “What would happen if an all-star group of influential post-hardcore musicians joined forces to create a supergroup?” The result is the five-headed emo-rock beast featuring singer Anthony Green of Circa Survive, Saosin and The Sound of Animals Fighting with My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria’s Travis Stever on guitars, and Thursday’s bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule. The end product is greater than the sum of its parts, as anyone who saw their performance at last year’s Riot Fest in Chicago or listened to their debut record “Past Lives” can attest. Brooklyn Vegan praised the 11-track album for its “personal, impactful music” while the rock junkies at Kerrang! stated the band “could well change the tide on all things post-hardcore.” With Pinkshift; 8 p.m., $30-$150 via ticketweb.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Noah Kahan
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is a musical storyteller extraordinaire who has been honing his craft since childhood. And it shows. The Vermont native, who got his start at age 8, weaves emotions into melodies like a master craftsman. Kahan’s music dances between folk-infused acoustic serenades and indie-pop anthems, creating a dynamic sound that's as diverse as it is captivating. His lyrics are like pages torn from a diary, honest and relatable, exploring themes of love, self-discovery and the intricacies of being human, including his struggles with anxiety and depression. After years of performing, Kahan broke into the mainstream after inking a deal with Republic Records in 2016 and releasing his smash hit single “Hurt Somebody” the following year. The song, which focuses on the pain of cutting ties and letting go, went quintuple platinum and illustrates Kahan’s talents of turning raw and heartfelt emotion into art. And while he’s had other hits since then, including 2018's "False Confidence" and the folksy "Stick Season” from last year, he hasn’t equaled the success and emotional impact of “Hurt Somebody.” With Joy Oladokun; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Benjamin Leatherman
Wild Child
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave. A ukulele can be an ill omen, a portent that you are about to hit some seriously twee shit. Take a gander at indie-pop act Wild Child and you’ll see an assortment of instruments that — taken as a whole — promises to be absolutely insufferable. And yet somehow the seven hardy souls in Wild Child manage to make beautiful, unpredictable (and relatively twee-free) music out of a melange of violins, baritone ukulele, cello, bass, keyboards, guitars, trumpets, drums and trombones. On 2023’s “End of the World,” the band marshals their chaotic energy to produce a cathartic series of odes to the world falling apart. "You're not complaining and it's freaking me out," Kelsey Wilson sings over the band’s insistent jangle on the album’s title track. It’s a catchy, uptempo song that sums up the anxieties of doom-scrolling and the uncertainty of the time we’re living in. 8 p.m., $22/$25 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule
The Offspring
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave. When The Offspring' Dexter Holland sang “Why don’t you get a job?” back in 1998, he probably didn't realize that a 9-to-5 wouldn't be part of his future. But 25 years later, it's clear that the punk band helped revive mainstream interest in the genre alongside the likes of Rancid, Green Day and NOFX. The Offspring went on to sell more than 40 million albums, ultimately becoming one of the best-selling punk bands of all time. Much beloved for their 1994 album “Smash,” which set a record for most albums sold on an indie label, the band finally attracted major-label interest that same year. They achieved multiplatinum success from 1997 to 2003 with their next four studio albums and secured their place in rock history. With Simple Plan and Sum 41; 7 p.m., $29.50-$125 via livenation.com. Lauren Wise
Jai Wolf
Wednesday, Aug. 9
The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.Sajeeb Saha, better known as Jai Wolf, is an electronic music producer with a knack for mashups and sultry dance pop. Formerly known as No Pets Allowed, this lone Wolf has carved out a path for himself as a collaborative artist by bringing in artists like San Holo, Evalyn, Mr. Gabriel and Chelsea Jade to liven his bubbling tracks with their charismatic vocals. After releasing an album and putting on performances at Coachella and Red Rocks (where he became the first Bangladeshi artist to ever sell out the venue), Wolf has put out a new single "Want It All." A romantic midtempo pop song, it points to a bold new direction for the electronic maestro. With Devault and Tsu Nami; 8 p.m., $34.50-$114.50 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Yung Pinch
Thursday, Aug. 10
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadRapper and songwriter Yung Pinch is the hip-hop game's unofficial beach bum, as evidenced by his self-described hometown of “Bluntington Beach, California” and the waves of laidback vibes and lyrical sunshine he brings on the mic. With a style of vapor rap as breezy as an afternoon at the short and rhymes that hit harder than a sandcastle demolition, he's a maestro of merging summer grooves with hip-hop swagger. Yung Pinch, born Blake Chandler Sandoval, got his start posting music on YouTube before his mixtape “714Ever” broke big on SoundCloud. Since then, he’s put out albums like 2020’s “Back 2 the Beach” and collaborated with the likes of G-Eazy, YG, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Skies and Mozzy. With Riley and Moonlander; 8 p.m., $15 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Prayers
Thursday, Aug. 10
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave. Goth is a flexible subculture. You can cross it with almost anything: hot people dressed in black is an aesthetic and vibe that translates quite broadly. Take Prayers’ Rafael Reyes, the self-styled founder of “Cholo goth.” Drawing influence from classic goth and death rock bands like Christian Death, Bauhaus and Depeche Mode, Reyes combines the moody synthesizers and cavernous beats of his forebearers with Cholo aesthetics and lyrical concerns. Reyes sings about street life, a subject he knows firsthand growing up in one of San Diego’s oldest gangs. Originally hailing from Cotija, Michoacan, Reyes played in several other goth-adjacent groups before striking black gold as Prayers. The dry ice atmospherics and throbbing beats have gotten Reyes far: he’s collaborated with his heroes in Christian Death, worked with electronic wunderkind Pictureplane, and Blink-182 drummer/living canvas Travis Barker. His band name is fitting: whatever prayers Reyes has thrown up in his life have clearly been answered. With LosGothsCo., Darksiderz, There Is No Us and Pictureplane; 7:30 p.m., $35/$40 via ticketweb.com. Ashley Naftule