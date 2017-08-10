How Glen Campbell Made Music All His Own

Glen Campbell died on August 8 in Nashville, Tennessee. CBS Television (eBay item photo front photo back); Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

A few days ago, my husband brought home a Glen Campbell album. “It’s still sealed!” he reported, because he knew that would matter to me. The next morning we peeled the 46-year-old shrink wrap off of Last Time I Saw Her, Campbell’s 20th studio album released in 1971. We sipped coffee and listened to Campbell’s gentle tenor make something new of then-recent tunes. We talked about how his take on Joe South’s “Rose Garden” worked because he wasn’t trying to re-imagine it as something other than a neat country-pop gem. Likewise his reading of Cindy Walker’s gently rolling “Dream Baby” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” the ultimate fuck song to which Campbell brought nothing more innovative than a tidy key change in the second stanza.

The morning after Campbell’s August 8 death from Alzheimer’s disease, we broke out a recently purchased copy of his eighth album, 1968’s Hey, Little One. We marveled at his ability to put a personal stamp on songs so closely associated with their authors — in the case of this album, everyone from Bob Lind (“Elusive Butterfly”) to Bob Dylan (a dreamy cover of “I Don’t Believe You”). The record wraps up with a late-to-the-party cover of “The Impossible Dream,” already a standard three years after Man of La Mancha bowed on Broadway. Even here, Campbell manages to burnish a musical cliché with rich tones and an earnest delivery.

When famous people die, they almost at once become — in print, at least — a list of their accomplishments. Thus, memorials of Campbell rattle off his many triumphs: the popular late-1960s television variety show; his tenure with the famous Wrecking Crew, that cadre of workhorse West Coast musicians; his stint as Brian Wilson’s replacement in a 1964 Beach Boys tour. Many mention his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the occasional movie role (“I was a lousy actor,” he told The New York Times in the 1980s).