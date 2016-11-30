Neil Diamond Announces Phoenix Concert in 2017 for 50-Year Anniversary World Tour

EXPAND Neil Diamond ©2016 Neil Diamond Archive Photographer: Andreas Terlaak

Neil Diamond released his first album, The Feel of Neil Diamond, in 1966.

That's 50 years of recorded music for the man who would eventually release "Sweet Caroline," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Cracklin' Rose." Now, Diamond is celebrating his career in a manner only available to a star of his size — with a cross-country arena tour that will stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Tickets for The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour go on sale December 9 at www.livenation.com.