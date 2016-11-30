menu

Neil Diamond Announces Phoenix Concert in 2017 for 50-Year Anniversary World Tour

The Scene Vets in No Volcano Go Harder and Darker on Dead Horse Power


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Neil Diamond Announces Phoenix Concert in 2017 for 50-Year Anniversary World Tour

Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 12:57 p.m.
By David Accomazzo
Neil DiamondEXPAND
Neil Diamond
©2016 Neil Diamond Archive Photographer: Andreas Terlaak
A A

Neil Diamond released his first album, The Feel of Neil Diamond, in 1966.

That's 50 years of recorded music for the man who would eventually release "Sweet Caroline," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Cracklin' Rose." Now, Diamond is celebrating his career in a manner only available to a star of his size — with a cross-country arena tour that will stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Tickets for The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour go on sale December 9 at www.livenation.com.

“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon. His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and has helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades,” Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a press release. “Live Nation is honored to be a part of bringing his 50-year anniversary tour to fans around the world.” 

Neil DiamondEXPAND
Neil Diamond
Flickr user Eva Rinaldi/CC-BY-SA-2.0
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Talking Stick Resort Arena
More Info
More Info

201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >