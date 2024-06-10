 Scottsdale Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming in 2026 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

The $60 million project will feature numerous music-focused amenities.
June 10, 2024
A photo of the Reverb by Hard Rock in Atlanta. A Scottsdale version is set to debut in 2026.
A photo of the Reverb by Hard Rock in Atlanta. A Scottsdale version is set to debut in 2026. Hard Rock International
Share this:
Scottsdale is already home to numerous rock ’n’ roll legends. Soon it will also be the site of a spinoff of the Hard Rock Hotel.

Reverb by Hard Rock, a music-themed hotel and entertainment space, is set to debut in Scottsdale in 2026.

The $60 million project, which will be located at 90th Street and Loop 101 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, will feature 195 rooms, performance spaces, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, a rooftop bar, recording booths and other music-focused amenities.

According to the Reverb by Hard Rock website, the hotel will offer “signature design elements and brand programming throughout its public areas to encourage social connection.”

Hard Rock International announced the project on June 4. The five-story property will be designed by Gensler Architects and will anchor The Sydney, a mixed-use and entertainment-focused development in Scottsdale.

“We're planning an amazing cultural hub for guests who love music, sports and exploring exciting places, all in the beautiful Sonoran Desert,” Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International, said in a media release.

A Reverb by Hard Rock hotel previously opened in Atlanta in 2020. It has hosted concerts, dance nights, parties and other music-themed events.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
25 years of Roger Clyne &amp; The Peacemakers’ Circus Mexicus music festival

Local Music

25 years of Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers’ Circus Mexicus music festival

By Geri Koeppel
Phoenix metal band Gatecreeper celebrate 10 years with a new album

Local Music

Phoenix metal band Gatecreeper celebrate 10 years with a new album

By Tom Reardon
Ice Spice Phoenix concert date announced for Y2K! Tour

Hip-Hop

Ice Spice Phoenix concert date announced for Y2K! Tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Totally Tubular Festival adds new band to lineup of Phoenix concert

Festivals

Totally Tubular Festival adds new band to lineup of Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation