Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

Scottsdale is already home to numerous rock ’n’ roll legends. Soon it will also be the site of a spinoff of the Hard Rock Hotel.
Reverb by Hard Rock, a music-themed hotel and entertainment space, is set to debut in Scottsdale in 2026.
The $60 million project, which will be located at 90th Street and Loop 101 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, will feature 195 rooms, performance spaces, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, a rooftop bar, recording booths and other music-focused amenities.
According to the Reverb by Hard Rock website, the hotel will offer “signature design elements and brand programming throughout its public areas to encourage social connection.”
Hard Rock International announced the project on June 4. The five-story property will be designed by Gensler Architects and will anchor The Sydney, a mixed-use and entertainment-focused development in Scottsdale.
“We're planning an amazing cultural hub for guests who love music, sports and exploring exciting places, all in the beautiful Sonoran Desert,” Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International, said in a media release.
A Reverb by Hard Rock hotel previously opened in Atlanta in 2020. It has hosted concerts, dance nights, parties and other music-themed events.