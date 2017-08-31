Mark Your Calendar for the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival

EXPAND NOFX frontman Fat Mike brings the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to the Valley on Saturday, October 21. Ben Garcia

Attention those in ownership of NOFX stickers, patches, ratty T-shirts, and beat-up CDs: The Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival is coming to Phoenix on Saturday, October 21.

The lineup includes NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Authority Zero, and Guttermouth. And tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 31.