menu

Mark Your Calendar for the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival

The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mark Your Calendar for the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lauren Cusimano
NOFX frontman Fat Mike brings the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to the Valley on Saturday, October 21.EXPAND
NOFX frontman Fat Mike brings the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to the Valley on Saturday, October 21.
Ben Garcia
A A

Attention those in ownership of NOFX stickers, patches, ratty T-shirts, and beat-up CDs: The Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival is coming to Phoenix on Saturday, October 21.

Related Stories

The lineup includes NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Authority Zero, and Guttermouth. And tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 31.

NOFX frontman, Fat Wreck Chords founder, and DIY icon Fat Mike presents the touring festival, which is coming to Fear Farm Festival Grounds. The point of the 21-and-over festival – other than to check out rad bands and see who’s still rocking an egg-white mohawk – is to try the Stone Brewing and NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager.

Fat Mike joined up with Stone Brewing to create the liquid star of the show – named in tandem with the festival for the 1994 NOFX fan fave, Punk in Drublic. If lager isn't your thing, over 100 other craft beers will also be available for complimentary tastings and purchase. Local breweries like Wren House Brewing Co., Four Peaks Brewing Company, and Uncle Bear’s Brewing will be on-site.

Tickets start at $29 for general admission, and apparently limited quantities are available. There's also a VIP lounge and early entry option for $125, and a VIP lounge, early entry, and meet-and-greet package for $199. VIP perks include a spot at the front of the stage, drink tickets, and private restrooms. All three options will be available through the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival website.

Lauren Cusimano
Lauren is a journalist, content writer, editor, and proofreader based in Tempe. She enjoys riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Fear Farm
More Info
More Info

2209 N. 99th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85037

www.fearfarm.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >