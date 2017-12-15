What's Happening with Viva PHX 2018?

Between the barrage of lineup announcements and save-the-dates, 2018's looking like it'll have no shortage of music festivals. But Phoenix New Times has learned that one major player on the Valley's festival circuit will be M.I.A. in the new year.

Viva PHX won't return in 2018, says Charlie Levy of Stateside Presents.

The veteran concert promoter behind the annual downtown Phoenix festival says there are a few reasons why the event, whose 2017 edition brought 100 bands to more than 20 stages in a single night, isn't happening next spring.