9 Guilty Pleasure Dishes You Need to Try Right Now in Metro Phoenix

The Ultimate Sundae at Sweet Republic comes with four scoops of ice cream served on a big oatmeal cookie, then covered with about a half-dozen toppings. Patricia Escarcega

Earlier this month, we introduced you to the Ultimate Sundae at Sweet Republic, an ice cream-based monstrosity that includes a cookie, brownies, charred marshmallows, caramel, hot fudge, oh yeah, and ice cream. It's a dessert so big it can't be contained in either a cone or cup. This sundae arrives in a metal tin. But that's not the only way to treat yo'self in metro Phoenix. Here are nine other utterly decadent dishes worth splurging on in metro Phoenix.

A doughnut ice cream sandwich and a red velvet cookie ice cream sandwich at The Baked Bear in Scottsdale. David Maestas

The Guilty Pleasure: Custom ice cream sandwiches

Where to Get It: The Baked Bear

Price: $3.95-$4.95

What it Really Costs: A hard fall off the diet wagon. But you can always climb back on tomorrow.

EXPAND A machaca beef-stuffed cone at Elmer's Tacos, a Mexican restaurant that has served Chandler for more than 40 years. Patricia Escarcega

The Guilty Pleasure: Chili cones

Where to Get It: Elmer's Tacos

Price: $1.25-$1.95

What it Really Costs: A shot to your ego, if you're the kind of eater who normally frowns on Frito pies, fair food, or things served on a stick. You can't put on any airs when eating a chili cone.

EXPAND The BBQ brisket baked potato from The Loaded Potato, a baked potato restaurant in South Phoenix. David Maestas

The Guilty Pleasure: BBQ brisket "loaded" baked potato

Where to Get It: The Loaded Potato

Price: $11.50 (jumbo size)

What it Really Costs: Only a few hundred Weight Watchers points, give or take.

EXPAND The Oblea Berry ice cream roll dessert at Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls in El Mirage. David Maestas

The Guilty Pleasure: Thai-style ice cream rolls

Where to Get It: Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls

Price: $3 (small), $6 (large)

What it Really Costs: Your last ounce of willpower because these rolls are too much fun to resist.

EXPAND Danzeisen Dairy offers several flavored milk options, including a Root Beer milk, Arizona Orange milk, and a new cold brew coffee milk. Patricia Escarcega

The Guilty Pleasure: Cold Brew Coffee Milk

Where to Get It: Currently available at various grocery stores around metro Phoenix, and the Danzeisen Dairy creamery store in Laveen.

Price: $3.99 for a half-gallon, plus $2 deposit

What it Really Costs: Some serious stomach bloat, if you're lactose-intolerant.

The Big Texas BBQ Dog at Doglicious Hot Dogs in Glendale. Patricia Escarcega

The Guilty Pleasure: The Big Texas BBQ Dog

Where to Get It: Doglicious Hot Dogs

Price: $5.95

What it Really Costs: Your "cheat" day for the week, so you may as well double-down on calories and get a couple of hot dogs while you're here.

EXPAND A taro ice cream cup with mochi marshmallows and chocolate drizzle at Creamistry, a liquid nitrogen ice cream shop with locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix. Patricia Escarcega

The Guilty Pleasure: Liquid nitrogen ice cream

Where to Get It: Creamistry

Price: $4.50-$8.50, not counting add-ons

What it Really Costs: Your pants will definitely feel a bit tighter after one of these babies. Sadly, not even science can save you from that.

EXPAND The roasted garlic plate at Rokerij in Phoenix. David Maestas

The Guilty Pleasure: Roasted garlic plate

Where to Get it: Rokerij, Richardson's, and Dick's Hideaway

Price: $16 (may vary by restaurant)

What it Really Costs: A double-pack of extra-strength Altoid mints and possibly the inability to stand within breathing range of your significant other for days.

The Big Buck Burger at Wimpy's Paradise in Chandler features a half-pound of ground chuck, a thick slice of bologna, and a fried egg. Patricia Escarcega

The Guilty Pleasure: The Big Buck Burger

Where to Get It: Wimpy's Paradise

Price: $10.50

What it Really Costs: Enough protein to put your gut through its paces for hours to come.

