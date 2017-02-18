menu

Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:11 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Facebook/Oskar Blues Brewery
A A

Brews on the Block Festival
Saturday, February 18

The folks over at Upward Projects have teamed up with Oskar Blues, McDowell Music Festival, and CAN'D Aid Foundation for their second annual Brews on the Block Festival. Attendees can enjoy craft beer from Oskar Blues and live music. You'll also have a chance to win tickets to the McDowell Music Festival. Tickets cost $35 per person and include four pints of limited edition Oskar Blues draft and a Brews on the Block pint glass. The festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. and is located at The Block on 5223 N Central Ave. in Phoenix. For more information, visit the Brews on the Block's Eventbrite website.

Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
RA Sushi

Sushi and Sake at RA Sushi
Saturday, February 18

Go back to school this Saturday at RA Sushi's Sushi & Sake 101 class. Per the event's Facebook page, "classes include a brief sushi and sake history lesson, sushi rolling lessons, sake flight pairings, a non-alcoholic beverage, edamame, and miso soup." RSVP by calling the restaurant at 480-951-5888. The class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RA Sushi in North Scottsdale. Tickets cost $40 per person with sake and $35 per person without sake. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party
Saturday, February 18

Fast-casual franchise Chronic Tacos has just opened its second Phoenix location on Bell Road and is celebrating with a Grand Opening Party. During this celebration, Chronic will offer free food samples and giveaways. The first 20 people in line get a free taco every week for a year, and everyone will receive half off entire menu and free food samples. The Grand Opening Celebration will be held at the new Phoenix Chronic Tacos location at 245 E Bell Rd. STE A-2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Chronic Tacos' website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Scottsdale Waterfront
More Info
More Info

7135 E. Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, Az 85251

480-247-8071

miles
Scottsdale Waterfront at Marshall Way Bridge
More Info
More Info

7135 E. Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

miles
Scottsdale Waterfront at Stetson Canal
More Info
More Info

7135 E. Via Soleri Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866-443-8849

www.scottsdalewaterfrontshopping.com/...

miles
Hotel Valley Ho
More Info
More Info

6850 E. Main St.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

844-993-9601

www.mudsharkbeer.com/events/2015/08/h...

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >