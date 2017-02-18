Brews on the Block, Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Brews on the Block Festival

Saturday, February 18

The folks over at Upward Projects have teamed up with Oskar Blues, McDowell Music Festival, and CAN'D Aid Foundation for their second annual Brews on the Block Festival. Attendees can enjoy craft beer from Oskar Blues and live music. You'll also have a chance to win tickets to the McDowell Music Festival. Tickets cost $35 per person and include four pints of limited edition Oskar Blues draft and a Brews on the Block pint glass. The festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. and is located at The Block on 5223 N Central Ave. in Phoenix. For more information, visit the Brews on the Block's Eventbrite website.

RA Sushi

Sushi and Sake at RA Sushi

Saturday, February 18

Go back to school this Saturday at RA Sushi's Sushi & Sake 101 class. Per the event's Facebook page, "classes include a brief sushi and sake history lesson, sushi rolling lessons, sake flight pairings, a non-alcoholic beverage, edamame, and miso soup." RSVP by calling the restaurant at 480-951-5888. The class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RA Sushi in North Scottsdale. Tickets cost $40 per person with sake and $35 per person without sake. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

EXPAND Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos Grand Opening Party

Saturday, February 18

Fast-casual franchise Chronic Tacos has just opened its second Phoenix location on Bell Road and is celebrating with a Grand Opening Party. During this celebration, Chronic will offer free food samples and giveaways. The first 20 people in line get a free taco every week for a year, and everyone will receive half off entire menu and free food samples. The Grand Opening Celebration will be held at the new Phoenix Chronic Tacos location at 245 E Bell Rd. STE A-2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Chronic Tacos' website.