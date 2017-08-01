July 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

Pork blood, intestine, and Spam in hot chili oil at Original Cuisine. Jackie Mercandetti

Call it a summertime change-up — July brought more than a few openings and closings to the metro area. Let's say hello to a few new spots, including drool-worthy Sichuan and lots of coffee, and goodbye to a couple of longtime favorites.

Openings

Original Cuisine, Mesa

The second installation of this Sichuan-style Chinese restaurant (the first is in Irvine, California) took over a fast-food spot on Broadway and Dobson roads. Original Cuisine serves up spicy stews and kimchi, as well as an assortment of stir-fry and traditional dishes from its open kitchen.

Buddyz, Ahwatukee

Cheers, pizza fans: The Chicago-based pizzeria opened on Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway in the former Unwined spot. The third location (the other two being in Gilbert and Queen Creek) features a 15-seat community table and a wide selection of wine and beer on tap.