July 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix
Pork blood, intestine, and Spam in hot chili oil at Original Cuisine.
Call it a summertime change-up — July brought more than a few openings and closings to the metro area. Let's say hello to a few new spots, including drool-worthy Sichuan and lots of coffee, and goodbye to a couple of
Openings
Original Cuisine, Mesa
The second installation of this Sichuan-style Chinese restaurant (the first is in Irvine, California) took over a fast-food spot on Broadway and Dobson roads. Original Cuisine serves up spicy stews and kimchi, as well as an assortment of stir-fry and traditional dishes from its open kitchen.
Buddyz, Ahwatukee
Cheers, pizza fans: The Chicago-based pizzeria opened on Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway in the former Unwined spot. The third location (the other two being in Gilbert and Queen Creek) features a 15-seat community table and a wide selection of wine and beer on tap.
Refuge Café, Phoenix
The latest addition to Sky Harbor comes with a charitable bonus. The local coffee shop and wine bar opened its second location inside Terminal 4 with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The concept is connected to Catholic Charities Community Services and supports programs and services that benefit veterans, homeless, and foster care.
Press Coffee Roasters, Tempe
Lucky residents of Tempe’s Nexa Apartments (as well as the public) can now get a caffeine fix at the latest installment of Press Coffee Roasters. The popular coffee spot features small-batch roasts as well as specialty drinks and cold brew. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Kona Grill, Scottsdale
Scottsdale gained the latest edition of the popular chain that started in Scottsdale and is now located in 23 states and Puerto Rico. The newest location in Scottsdale Quarter is serving up their classic Asian and American cuisine with an assortment of cocktails.
Closings
Ticoz, Phoenix
The longtime Mexican restaurant will close its doors on July 30 after more than 10 years in business. The owners have promised that they are looking for a new location that they will announce soon.
Jimmy Hula's, Tempe
Tempe lost a beach-themed restaurant this month. The Florida-based taco and burger joint was on Broadway near Cutler Drive.
Market Joe’s, Phoenix
The small convenience store in downtown Phoenix in the Capital Place apartments was a welcome addition to the neighborhood but closed suddenly this month. The owner posted a sign on the front door that the store would not be renewing its lease and closed abruptly on July 27.
Los Dos Molinos
Despite filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June, the team behind the Los Dos Molinos location in Ahwatukee planned to stay open. But this month, the Mexican spot called it quits. The restaurant group with the same name and locations in Phoenix,
The Larder + The Delta
Chef Stephen Jones announced that he was moving on from his Southern-style counter at DeSoto Central Market and would be working on a space of his own. Jones plans to host menu previews and pop-up dinners in downtown Phoenix, and encourages fans to keep up with his Facebook page.
Modern Grove
A letter on the door earlier this month from the restaurant's landlord alerted would-be diners that Modern Grove, a casual sit-down eatery in north Phoenix, is now closed. The restaurant, which opened in April 2014 and served salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and burgers, closed its Mesa location in April.
FrinGo's Kitchen
The Chandler spot for Puerto Rican cuisine closed in early July. A message on the website explained that the owners decided not to renew their lease, but that they do plan to reopen at a new location at some point in the future.
