Tres Leches Cafe Is Moving To a New Location

Tres Leches Cafe, the popular coffee bar specializing in Mexican-inspired coffee drinks, is in the process of moving into this historic home near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Patricia Escarcega

If you've stopped by Tres Leches Cafe in recent days to grab a horchata-flavored iced latte, or maybe a grandota-sized Tres Aztecas cafe, you were probably disappointed to find that the popular Mexican-inspired coffee bar is no longer operating out of its usual nook inside Scott’s Generations Delicatessen in uptown Phoenix.

No need to panic, though. You will soon be able to find the cafe's unique menu of coffee drinks and licuados at a new standalone location in the Grand Avenue Arts District.

Tres Leches Cafe is currently in the process of moving into a historic home near the corner of 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, just across the parking lot from Treehouse Bakery and the Rodriguez Boxing Gym, among other businesses.

No opening date has been set yet, according to owner ET Rivera, but he hopes to open the doors in about two weeks.

A change of address isn't the only big change coming to Tres Leches. Rivera says the coffee bar will soon be expanding its hours to keep up with demand.

The coffee bar, which was previously closed on Mondays, will be open seven days a week at the new location. Rivera says he expects the new hours to be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Rivera has other exciting plans in the works for the new location, including a winter drink menu that will include twists on classic Mexican and Latin American hot drinks like cafe de olla, champurrado, arroz con leche, and a new creation called Hor'ale!, a sort of hot horchata drink infused with caffeine.

For now, the location will mostly be a takeout operation, although there will be limited seating.

Eventually, Rivera hopes to turn the outdoor patio area into the cafe's main dining room. He says he's got a breakfast and lunch menu in the works, and hopes to add a late-night dining menu in the future.

Rivera says he's been trying to find a new location for his growing coffee bar for about six months, and the stars seemed to align when a friend mentioned he was putting up for rent a commercially zoned home near Grand Avenue.

Enthusiasm for the new location is already palpable, according to Rivera. There's a "Coming Soon" banner hanging over the new location, and latte-seeking Tres Leches fans have already been knocking on the cafe's front door.

For updates on the cafe's grand opening date, check out the Tres Leches Cafe Facebook page.


