11 Nerdy Things to Do This March in Metro Phoenix

So you’ve grown tired of rage-quittingand already binged every episode of bothand? Sounds like you could use some downtime away from your screens.Consider disconnecting for a few hours and heading out to any of the following geek-friendly events happening around metro Phoenix in March. You can get rowdy in a wedding dress, hang out with unicorns, roll for initiative, meet a legendary comic book creator, or watch some movies that really suck.Everyone’s about to go a little batty at the moment, thanks to the hullabaloo surrounding the Dark Knight’s latest cinematic adaptation debuting in movie theaters. In other words, it's the perfect time for the geeks at Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road, to host an event like the Gotham Gala . The two-story game bar will become a nerdy version of Wayne Manor on Friday, March 4. Swoop into the spot after you finish watching Robert Pattinson battle corruption and supervillains and enjoy themed cocktails, participate in a riddle-filled mystery, and bust out with the Batusi on the dance floor. Capes, cowls, and other Batman-inspired costumes are encouraged. The party goes from 6 to 11 p.m.As it turns out, you don’t have to travel to Tatooine or (even a galaxy far, far away) to see the Skywalker family lightsaber up close. Instead, fire up your landspeeder and head for the Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! , 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, where the legendary laser sword will be featured as a part of a Star Wars-themed exhibit. The screen-used version of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hilt from, which was built from a circa-1930s Graflex flashgun, is one of the centerpieces of the display, which will be at Ripley’s from Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 27. (And, no, you won’t be able to touch it.) Han Solo’s prop blaster fromand the head from the C-3PO made forare also on display. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $24.95 for adults and $16.95 for children 2 to 12.Bram Stoker’s landmark 1897 novelwill turn 125 this year and, in honor of the occasion, organizers of the annual Phoenix FearCon are putting on the vampire-themed DracFest on Saturday, March 5, at Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe. Screenings of short films, television pilots, and movies inspired by the vampire genre will take place through the event, which will be hosted by indie producer Jay Michaels. Vendors and an appearance by the Family Dimitrescu Sisters, a group of Resident Evil Village cosplayers, are also promised. The vamping takes place from 1 a.m. to midnight. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $50 to $100 and include a variety of perks (including exclusive merch, complimentary drinks, and custom lanyards).The deadpan comedic legend has led a life that's been full of sharp turns and hard stops (including dropping out of high school and surviving breast cancer) but her stand-up skills have proven to be as resilient as her spirit. She's one of the best in the comedy game and has numerous stand-up specials, abest-selling book (2016’s), and a hit podcast under her belt, not to mention an ongoing role onas Commander Denise “Jett” Reno. Notaro is scheduled to bring her clever skits and sharp-witted barbs to Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd Street, on Saturday, March 5. Her performance starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $39.50 to $49.50.Want to get into tabletop gaming and RPGs but don’t know a Warhammer from a claw hammer? Join the party at the Arizona Game Fair , which returns to the Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street, from Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12. The geek-friendly event is a good place to get a crash course in gaming of the board, tabletop, miniature, collectible card, and role-playing varieties. Attendees can choose from a library of more than 800-plus games during open and scheduled gaming sessions. Other activities will include a flea market, the chance to complete in the Arizona Board Game Championships, and more. Various tournaments will also take place throughout the weekend. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day. Daily admission is $25 to $30, weekend-only badges are $45, full event passes are $80, and kids under 12 are $2. See the fair’s website for full details and the complete schedule.If you’re yearning to relive classic moments with TV’s, you’ll want to check out this all-puppet parody of the classic ‘80s series being staged at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona Avenue, from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20. You can bet there will be references to Rue McClanahan’s character Blanche and her never-ending manhunt and Estelle Getty’s get-rich-quick schemes in her role as Sophia. Add Dorothy (Bea Arthur), fending off her pesky ex, and spacey Rose played by everybody’s fave Betty White (who sadly left us in January just shy of her 100th birthday) spouting tales of St. Olaf’s. Curtain times for the production penned by New York Drama Desk nominee Jonathan Rockefeller are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday plus a 3 p.m. show on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $36 to $56.Equal parts bar crawl and costumed urban prank, the annual Brides of March involves hundreds of local men and women donning wedding dresses or other matrimonial finery and hitting up downtown Phoenix’s various drinkeries for an afternoon of fun. The nuptial-themed event put on the Arizona Cacophony Society also features a high-heel footrace and other antics. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 19, starting at noon. It’s free to participate, but you’ll have to spring for the cost of your outfit and (of course) whatever drinks you want to imbibe. More details and the starting point can be found on the society’s website Unicorns may not exist, except in your imagination or the realm of fantasy, but their popularity is very much real. As any Lisa Frank fans might tell you, the magical single-horned creatures have been a big thing in recent years, rivaling mermaids, adorning any number of products (remember those rainbow-colored Starbucks frappuccinos ?), and causing countless people to go unicorn crazy. If you’re one of them, then the Unicorn Fantasy Festival on Sunday, March 20, at Hidden Lake, 24445 West Sunrise Drive in Buckeye, is meant for you. The six-hour event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will offer all unicorn everything, from themed drinks and cookie decorating to activities, vendors, and the chance to meet a “real” version of the mythical beast. Kids and teens ages 2 to 17 can get in with an $18.50 “Unicorn Pass,” which includes access to interactive activities, bounce houses, photo ops, and games. Adult companion tickets are $5 and other admission packages are available.Final Fantasy VII is considered one of the greatest video games of all time, and one of the factor in its near-universal acclaim is its soundtrack. Created by Japanese composer and keyboardist Nobuo Uematsu for the 1997 PlayStation game, it’s alternately catchy, stirring, and melancholic, particularly such tracks as “One Winged Angel” and “Aertith’s Theme.” Uematsu’s music, which included both electronic and choral elements, got even better when new arrangements were created for the game’s 2020 remake. Fans can enjoy a symphonic interpretation of the soundtrack performed by the Phoenix Symphony and Chorus on Wednesday, March 23, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, on Wednesday, March 23. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $49 to $88.Frank Miller is a renowned name in the world of comic books, and for good reason. The writer, penciler, and inker helped reinvent Daredevil in the early ‘80s and created landmark titles and miniseries like, andin the ‘90s. One of his biggest claims to fame, though, is returning Batman to his gritty, noirish roots in the late ‘80s after the character’s campy and cartoonish runs in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Story arcs likein 1986 andare not only widely acclaimed by critics and geeks alike, but influenced future portrayals of the Caped Crusader (including all of his subsequent appearances on the silver screen). The famed comic book creator will visit the Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe, on Friday, March 25, for two showings of the 2021 documentary. A Q&A session with Miller and director Silenn Thomas will take place before each screening, which are at 6 and 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $86.24 and include a limited-edition print autographed by Miller.If you’ve seen every single episode of, memorized all the best bits, and randomly tell people, “If you have a problem with the majestic Canadian goose, then you have a problem with me,” then it's fair to say you’re a die-hard fan of the hilarious sitcom from the Great White North. And you probably already know a touring version of the show called Letterkenny Live! is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, on Tuesday, March 29. If not, we suggest you let that one marinate for a while, put on your muscle shirt, and make plans to attend. The 90-minute “comedy experience” features nine actors and actresses from the show – including Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), and Andrew Herr (Jonesy) – performing never-before-seen sketches from Letterkenny. Tickets are technically sold out, but go easy over there, Squirrelly Dan, since they’re available