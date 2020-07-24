ASU Gammage Will Reschedule Its Hamilton Dates

We hope you're willing to wait for it: Hamilton won't be coming back to Arizona this year.

Bad news, Hamilfans: ASU Gammage is postponing its October 2020 run of Hamilton.

A statement posted to the ASU Gammage Facebook page reads: "We know there are many questions about the upcoming Broadway season and especially our fall shows. The health and safety of our subscribers, ticket holders, staff, artists and community are our top priorities.

"We have been assessing the COVID-19 situation and have decided in conjunction with the shows and our partners to postpone our engagements of Hamilton and Oklahoma! We are working with the shows to get these engagements re-dated in 2021."

Hamilton was scheduled to begin October 13 for an indefinite run; Oklahoma! was slated for December 1 through 6.

ASU previously had rescheduled Mean Girls and canceled Come From Away and The Lion King earlier this year.

For more information, visit the ASU Gammage website. And maybe watch Hamilton on Disney+ to cheer yourself up.