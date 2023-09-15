Batman Day, Third Friday and Phoenix’s best things to do this weekend

You can check out new works from local artists at Third Friday, celebrate Mexican Independence Day in downtown Phoenix or watch the Arizona Cardinals attempt to defy expectations during their home opener at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
You also might want to break out your cape and cowl in honor of Batman Day on Saturday. Events will take place at a few different comic book stores and Harkins Theatres will screen Christopher Nolan’s "Dark Knight" trilogy.
Read on for more of the best things to do in Phoenix this weekend or check out our events calendar for more options.
Third Friday
Friday, Sept. 15
Roosevelt Row and Grand AvenueOne of the main appeals of the Third Friday art walk in downtown Phoenix is the lack of crowds. Sure, there are groups of local culture vultures about during the monthly event, but nowhere near the hordes attending First Fridays. In other words, you can check out local works at the galleries of Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue without having others jostling you or staring daggers your way. Two of the highlights of this month’s event include the group exhibition “Experience Line Shape Depth” at Modified/Arts, 407 E. Roosevelt St., and Katherine Del Rosario's exhibition "Companion, Comrade, Kasama," which showcases her drawings inspired by working with the national democratic movement, at Eye Lounge, 922 N. 5th St. Over at Five15Arts, 1301 Grand Ave., painter and mixed-media artist Sheri Ashton’s new works will be featured. Hours for each gallery are from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
El Grito Festival
Friday, Sept. 15
3rd Ave. and Adams St.No, Cinco de Mayo isn’t the day when Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain is celebrated. Truth be told, the holiday — which is also known as "El Grito de Independencia" (or “the cry of independence”) — is commemorated every Sept. 16 with a variety of events and fiestas in both Mexico and the U.S. Here in the Valley, the city of Phoenix will stage its annual El Grito Festival in downtown Phoenix the day before the holiday with traditional food vendors, arts and crafts, ballet folklórico performances and lucha libre matches. The live music and entertainment schedule will include sets by such musicians and bands as El Dasa, La Brazza Norton, El Domador, Banda La Guamuchi and Banda La Experta. Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, ScottsdaleAround since 2011, Junk in the Trunk is for professional flea market shoppers, or at least the ambitious ones. One of the biggest flea markets you'll find in Phoenix happens a couple of times a year, but it makes a big impact. The market attracts thousands to WestWorld of Scottsdale and brings together vendors carrying everything from decor and trinkets to surprisingly expensive empty alcohol bottles. You'll also find food trucks and caterers on-site, so come hungry. It's worth noting that parking costs change with each event. Junk in the Trunk's latest Scottsdale Market event is from Friday to Sunday. Advance tickets are $50 for Friday night from 4 to 9 p.m.; $25 for Saturday's early bird session from 8 to 10 a.m.; $8 for Saturday’s general session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and $8 for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phoenix New Times
Batman Day
Saturday, Sept. 16
Gotham City Comics and Collectibles, 151 N. Country Club Drive, MesaIf ever there was a place to mark Batman Day, the annual celebration of DC’s legendary Caped Crusader, it would be at Gotham City Comics in Mesa. The retailer will give away copies of two titles that were produced for Batman Day — “Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo” and “Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War” — to patrons. They’ll also have free masks of The Joker and Catwoman, a special sale and other activities. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those on the west side can celebrate the occasion at Surprise Comics, 14763 W. Cactus Road in Surprise, which will also offer free Batman titles and feature appearances by artists Eric Henson and Scott Serkland. Doors open at 10 a.m. If you’d prefer to celebrate at the cinema, every Harkins Theatres location in the Valley will screen Christopher Nolan’s "Dark Knight" trilogy on Saturday. Complete details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Cult Classics: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Saturday, Sept. 16
Landmark Scottsdale Quarter Theatre, 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleBefore he more or less retired from Hollywood for personal reasons, Canadian-born actor and comedian Rick Moranis created a solid body of work that included a slew of memorable movie appearances. One of his best-known roles was as Seymour Krelborn in the 1986 comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” The milquetoast flower shop worker raises an alien plant named Audrey II that’s developed a taste for human flesh and blood while battling with a sadomasochistic dentist and an overbearing boss. Local film repertory series Cult Classics will screen the film at the Landmark Scottsdale Quarter Theatre at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets are $16 for general admission and $25 to $100 for VIP packages (which include commemorative prints and merch). Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
Sunday, Sept. 17
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale“New era, low expectations.” That’s how one local media outlet sums up the current outlook for the Arizona Cardinals, which isn’t surprising given the state of the team. Saddled with a depleted roster and being helmed by both a new coach (Jonathan Gannon) and rookie general manager (Monti Ossenfort), the Red Birds are facing a challenging season. Most NFL pundits are predicting they won’t amount to much and will finish at the bottom of the NFC West rankings. They’ve already lost one game so far this year, as the Cardinals fell to the Washington Commanders last weekend, and are heading into what might be tough contest against the New York Giants on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. It’s Arizona’s home opener, though, and anything can (and often does) in football. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21. Benjamin Leatherman