The Best Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

There's much to do around metro Phoenix this week, whether you're looking for live or virtual experiences. We've found an eclectic assortment of events, including an outdoor concert, public art reveal, and panel of chefs talking about entertaining just in time for the holiday season. Here's the rundown to help you plan your week.

Point Cloud (ASU) Reveal

Be one of the first people to see new artwork by Leo Villareal created as part an ASU public art initiative during a virtual opening taking place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17. The artist, who is based in New York, creates illuminated works using LED light and encoded computer programming. He’ll be part of the opening, along with directors for both ASU Art Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and ASU president Michael Crow.

EXPAND Here's your chance to hear a trio of Phoenix chefs talk food and entertaining. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Cooks Panel

Changing Hands Bookstore is presenting a live Zoom panel with three chefs featured in Christina Barrueta’s book titled Phoenix Cooks: Recipes from the City’s Finest Chefs. It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17. Participating chefs Alex Stratta, Mark Tarbell, and Richard Hinojosa will be discussing entertaining with the author. Tickets are $5 (or free if you buy the book from Changing Hands Bookstore).

EXPAND Idris Goodwin's work is part of Arizona Theatre Company's digital season. Arizona Theatre Company

The Realness

Arizona Theatre Company is presenting The Realness by Idris Goodwin online from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22. The play explores issues of identity and class in the context of a love story infused with hip-hop culture. It’s part of the company’s digital season. Viewing is free, but ATC says donations are welcome.

Frida Kahlo: Exhibition on Screen

Head to FilmBar to learn more about the life of Frida Kahlo, a 20th-century Mexican artist whose works reflect both her personal experiences and the wider cultural, political, and social context of her time. This bio-doc includes commentary, interviews, and plenty of time with Kahlo’s iconic artwork. FilmBar has two screenings each on Wednesday, November 18, and Thursday, November 19. Tickets are $10.95.

EXPAND When animals meet holiday lights. Phoenix Zoo

ZooLights Cruise Nights

Explore animal-themed light displays at the Phoenix Zoo during this holiday tradition that now includes walking and driving options. If you want to see ZooLights from your car, get tickets to one of this week’s Cruise Nights, taking place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. (last entry time is 9:30 p.m.) on Thursday, November 19, or Friday, November 20. Tickets are $75 per car (or $60 per car for members).

Sunless Shadows

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting an online screening for Sunless Shadows, a film that elevates the voices of teen girls inside an Iranian juvenile detention center who’ve been confined for murdering their father, husband, or another male family member. Tickets to the 7 p.m. screening on Friday, November 20, are $7. (The museum is currently exhibiting videos and photography by 10 Iranian artists.)

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

EXPAND Nancy Pendleton is one of more than 160 artists participating in Hidden in the Hills. Sonoran Arts League

Hidden in the Hills

Explore work by more than 100 artists in dozens of studios in Carefree, Cave Creek, and North Scottsdale as the Sonoran Arts League presents a free self-guided art tour. The event kicks off on Friday, November 20. Participating artists work in several mediums, including bronze, fiber art, glass, metal, oil painting, paper, photography, stone, wood, and more.