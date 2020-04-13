We're Hosting Another Excellent Virtual Screening This Thursday

Whoa, Phoenix! Strange things have been afoot over the last several weeks.

We heard our first virtual screening of Raising Arizona provided a couple of hours of relief. Since movie theaters remain closed, we're going to do it again. This time, we'll be traveling through time while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

So this Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. Arizona time, head over to Phoenix New Times Culture's Twitter account (@phxculture) for another viewing party. Our selection will be the 1989 comedy Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and George Carlin.

Why did we pick this classic? It's the perfect way for your kids to learn about history since school is out indefinitely. The movie is about two high schoolers from San Dimas, California, who cram for their history final by traveling through a phone booth/time machine and collect major figures from the past. They're also part of the future's greatest rock band, Wyld Stallyns, whose music will form the basis for an utopian society.

And while the film takes place in the Golden State, a majority of the film was filmed in the Valley. As we documented in our cover story last year, Metrocenter, Golfland SunSplash in Mesa, and the Circle K at Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe were filming locations for the comedy, which spawned a sequel (with another currently in the works), a Saturday morning cartoon, comic books, and video games.

So how does our virtual movie party work? Currently, the movie is streaming on Starz, so if you're a subscriber, you're all set. If not, you can rent the film for $3.99 on iTunes and Amazon Prime (or go to your favorite local retailer if you want a physical copy, but please be careful). Then grab some popcorn, log onto Twitter, head over to the @phxculture account, and watch along with us by using the hashtag #NewTimesMovieClub at 8 p.m.

As we did during Raising Arizona, we'll tweet along with quotes, memes, and fun facts from our own Benjamin Leatherman (@partycrasheraz). The movie is rated PG for some rude humor ("69, dudes!") and cussing, so do with that information what you will.

We hope you'll join us. Until then, to quote the film, party on, dudes!