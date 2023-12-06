 Celebrate Hanukkah at Crescent Ballroom's party in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Crescent Ballroom's Hanukkah party kicks off the holiday in style

Enjoy food, music and trivia to celebrate the Jewish holiday.
December 6, 2023
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday, begins on Thursday night this year, and to kick off the celebration, Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix is hosting a party.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the menorah will be lit at 6:15. At 7 p.m., attendees can take part in a Jewish trivia contest.

Crescent will be offering Hanukkah fare for purchase, including latkes, jelly doughnuts, brisket tacos and beer from Brooklyn Brewery in New York.

Local musician Rick Naimark will perform a Hanukkah-themed set on piano and vocals.

There is no cost to attend the event, and all ages are welcome.

Crescent Ballroom is located at 308 N. Second Ave. Visit the Crescent Ballroom website for full details.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

