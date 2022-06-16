Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

The City of Phoenix Has Canceled Its Fourth of July Events

June 16, 2022 9:50AM

You'll have to leave the city of Phoenix to see some fireworks this year.
You'll have to leave the city of Phoenix to see some fireworks this year. Pixabay
The city of Phoenix usually plays host to some of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the Valley.

But not this year.

The city recently announced that its three big Independence Day events — Fabulous Phoenix Fourth, Light Up the Sky at the American Family Fields, and After Dark in the Park — will not take place due to supply chain issues involving access to fireworks.

“Unfortunately, much like many other municipalities, Phoenix has been affected by the ongoing supply chain issues. The City's contractor was unable to secure fireworks for the events," Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Marty Whitfield said in a release. “We apologize to our community for the inconvenience."

So far, no one else has announced a cancellation, and festivities are planned in Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Peoria, and Surprise, just to name a few cities.

For a full list of Fourth of July events, check back soon on phoenixnewtimes.com.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Summer Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation