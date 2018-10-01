Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Looking to have some cheap fun this week? We've got you covered. For more things to do, visit
Enchanted Trail/Sendero Encandato
Every fall, nature lovers of all ages converge at the Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 South Central Avenue, for an evening of outdoor exploration and activities called Enchanted Trail/Sendero Encandato. It’s a chance to explore the Rio Salado by moonlight, and learn more about both the habitat and the nocturnal animals who live there. Get a free ticket online, and you can join the fun from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 5. The festival, which brings together community members who share a love for local animals and plants, includes guided hikes, live wildlife, nature-inspired crafts, food concessions, and bat cave (minus Batmobile). Visit riosalado.audubon.org. Lynn Trimble
Railfair
Before light rail, Lime bikes, subways, and Uber, people got around by railcar. Today, railroad fans help keep the culture alive through events like Railfair, happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 East Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale. It’s a free gathering for the railroad-curious of all ages, where you can tour a railroad museum, explore vintage railroad equipment, check out elaborate model railroad displays, and go behind the scenes in the park’s train operations area. Bring money if you want to ride the carousel or train, buy food and drinks, or hit the gift shop. Visit therailroadpark.com. Lynn Trimble
Meet Your Literary Community
Phoenix has a thriving community of writers working in a number of publications and genres. Now you can introduce yourself to over 50 authors and organizations simultaneously at Meet Your Literary Community. Grab your favorite caffeinated beverage and head to the Phoenix Public Market for a morning filled with inspiration. In addition to meeting Valley authors, participants can take part in a community book exchange, writing critiques, a poetry workshop, and a scavenger hunt. There will also be poetry-on-demand, live comics, and book readings. Turn the page from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 6, at 14 East Pierce Street. This is a free event. For more information, visit piper.asu.edu. Jason Keil
