Gymnast Simone Biles to headline Gold Over America Tour coming to Phoenix

The national tour puts Biles' legendary athletic ability on display.
March 6, 2024
Simone Biles of Team United States acknowledges the crowd as she walks out ahead of the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on Oct. 7, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium.
Simone Biles of Team United States acknowledges the crowd as she walks out ahead of the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on Oct. 7, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium. Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Downtown Phoenix entertainment venue Footprint Center announced Wednesday the return of the Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics show that bills itself as "a high-octane, action-packed experience" and a "pop concert-style spectacle showcasing athletic brilliance, championship journeys and ... the Gold Squad dancers."

The tour, which is presented by apparel company Athleta, will stop at Footprint Center on Sept. 18.

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, will headline a team of gymnasts that includes Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos and others.

Ticket prices haven't been released yet, and tickets will go on sale in the spring. To be notified when tickets go on sale, sign up on the website. VIP packages also will be available.

The Gold Over America Tour's first run took place in 2021. It stopped at Gila River Arena (now Desert Diamond Arena) in Glendale on Sept. 22, 2021.
