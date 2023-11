Here's when Hasan Minhaj's 2024 comedy tour will stop in Phoenix

Standup comedian and former "The Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj recently announced a 2024 North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.The "Off With His Head Tour" will stop at Arizona Financial Theater on May 31, 2024. Tickets are now on sale and begin at $64.Minhaj won a 2019 Peabody Award for his Netflix show, "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." He also starred in two Netflix comedy specials.The full tour schedule is below:Jan. 12, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreJan. 19, Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial CentreJan. 20, Dallas, Winspear Opera HouseJan. 26, Philadelphia, Miller TheaterFeb. 2, Los Angeles, Hollywood Pantages TheatreFeb. 9, San Francisco, The MasonicFeb. 9, San Francisco, The Masonic (late show)Feb. 16, Washington, D.C., The AnthemFeb. 23, Toronto, Meridian HallFeb. 24, Toronto, Meridian HallMarch 6, Eugene, Ore., Hult Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 7, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallMarch 8, Seattle,Paramount TheatreMarch 15, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth TheatreMarch 21, Nashville, Tenn., Andrew Jackson Hall - Tennessee Performing Arts CenterMarch 22, St. Louis, Mo., The FactoryMarch 24, Champaign, Ill., Virginia TheatreMarch 29, Sacramento, Calif., SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts CenterApril 4, San Antonio, Majestic TheatreApril 5, Austin, Texas, The Long Center for the Performing ArtsApril 12, New York City, Radio City Music HallApril 25, South Bend, Ind., Notre Dame Idea WeekApril 26, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music CenterApril 27, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial HallApril 28, Pittsburgh, Byham TheaterMay 3, Costa Mesa, Calif., Segerstrom Center for the ArtsMay 4, San Diego, San Diego Civic TheatreMay 16, Charlotte, N.C., Knight TheatreMay 17, Greenville, S.C., Peace CenterMay 18, Atlanta, Fox TheatreJune 1, Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas