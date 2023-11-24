 Hasan Minhaj's comedy tour will stop in Phoenix. Here are the details | Phoenix New Times
Here's when Hasan Minhaj's 2024 comedy tour will stop in Phoenix

The former "Daily Show" correspondent is heading to the Valley next spring.
November 24, 2023
Hasan Minhaj is taking the "Off With His Head" comedy tour around North America next year.
Hasan Minhaj is taking the "Off With His Head" comedy tour around North America next year. Live Nation
Standup comedian and former "The Daily Show" correspondent Hasan Minhaj recently announced a 2024 North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

The "Off With His Head Tour" will stop at Arizona Financial Theater on May 31, 2024. Tickets are now on sale and begin at $64.

Minhaj won a 2019 Peabody Award for his Netflix show, "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." He also starred in two Netflix comedy specials.

The full tour schedule is below:

Jan. 12, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Jan. 19, Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre
Jan. 20, Dallas, Winspear Opera House
Jan. 26, Philadelphia, Miller Theater
Feb. 2, Los Angeles, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Feb. 9, San Francisco, The Masonic
Feb. 9, San Francisco, The Masonic (late show)
Feb. 16, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Feb. 23, Toronto, Meridian Hall
Feb. 24, Toronto, Meridian Hall
March 6, Eugene, Ore., Hult Center for the Performing Arts
March 7, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
March 8, Seattle,Paramount Theatre
March 15, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 21, Nashville, Tenn., Andrew Jackson Hall - Tennessee Performing Arts Center
March 22, St. Louis, Mo., The Factory
March 24, Champaign, Ill., Virginia Theatre
March 29, Sacramento, Calif., SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
April 4, San Antonio, Majestic Theatre
April 5, Austin, Texas, The Long Center for the Performing Arts
April 12, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
April 25, South Bend, Ind., Notre Dame Idea Week
April 26, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 27, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall
April 28, Pittsburgh, Byham Theater
May 3, Costa Mesa, Calif., Segerstrom Center for the Arts
May 4, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
May 16, Charlotte, N.C., Knight Theatre
May 17, Greenville, S.C., Peace Center
May 18, Atlanta, Fox Theatre
May 31, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
June 1, Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
