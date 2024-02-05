15 photos of February’s First Friday in downtown Phoenix

[
It was another lively time in downtown Phoenix during the monthly First Friday event on Feb. 2. On both Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Row, galleries flung open their doors so the public could see the latest shows. People crowded Roosevelt Street and the surrounding roads to check out vendors, listen to music, people-watch and patronize local food trucks.
Here are some pictures of the evening.
Works from Marissa Vidrio's "Desert Kaleidoscope" show at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse.
Jennifer Goldberg
"You Can Fly Higher" by Sentrock can be seen near Grand and 13th avenues.
Jennifer Goldberg
Woodcut artist Eric Lindquist works on a piece depicting Tovrea Castle at the Hazel & Violet letterpress studio.
Jennifer Goldberg
Visitors to Hazel & Violet can make and take a print during First Friday.
Jennifer Goldberg
Works from Antoinette Cauley's "I Do It for the Hood Pt. 2" show at Modified Arts.
Jennifer Goldberg
Painter Artthoutifa begins a work outside Snood City Neon as part of Futuristic Females First Friday.
Jennifer Goldberg
Hungry First Friday patrons wait for sustenance at the Rosie's Kitchen food truck. Behind them is a Tato Caraveo mural with edges by JB Snyder.
Jennifer Goldberg
The knitted tree coverings on Grand Avenue are a distinctive feature of First Friday.
Jennifer Goldberg
Artist Regan Hawley with her "#NeverForget: Collective Trauma in the Age of Social Media" exhibition at Eye Lounge.
Jennifer Goldberg
In this piece from Regan Hawley's Eye Lounge show, "#NeverForget: Collective Trauma in the Age of Social Media," visitors were invited to write down their "thoughts and prayers" on a piece of paper before shredding it.
Jennifer Goldberg
The wheel-covered gate of the Rusty Spoke Community Bicycle Collective on Grand Avenue.
Jennifer Goldberg
Sarah-Louise Rossi displays her work on Grand Avenue.
Jennifer Goldberg
Artist Abe Zucca paints inside his Grand Avenue multi-use space.
Jennifer Goldberg
The sun goes down on Grand Avenue during February's First Friday.
Jennifer Goldberg
