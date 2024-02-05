15 photos of February’s First Friday in downtown Phoenix

click to enlarge Works from Marissa Vidrio's "Desert Kaleidoscope" show at Five15 Arts @ Chartreuse. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge "You Can Fly Higher" by Sentrock can be seen near Grand and 13th avenues. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Woodcut artist Eric Lindquist works on a piece depicting Tovrea Castle at the Hazel & Violet letterpress studio. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Visitors to Hazel & Violet can make and take a print during First Friday. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Works from Antoinette Cauley's "I Do It for the Hood Pt. 2" show at Modified Arts. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Painter Artthoutifa begins a work outside Snood City Neon as part of Futuristic Females First Friday. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Hungry First Friday patrons wait for sustenance at the Rosie's Kitchen food truck. Behind them is a Tato Caraveo mural with edges by JB Snyder. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The knitted tree coverings on Grand Avenue are a distinctive feature of First Friday. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Artist Regan Hawley with her "#NeverForget: Collective Trauma in the Age of Social Media" exhibition at Eye Lounge. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge In this piece from Regan Hawley's Eye Lounge show, "#NeverForget: Collective Trauma in the Age of Social Media," visitors were invited to write down their "thoughts and prayers" on a piece of paper before shredding it. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The wheel-covered gate of the Rusty Spoke Community Bicycle Collective on Grand Avenue. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Sarah-Louise Rossi displays her work on Grand Avenue. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Artist Abe Zucca paints inside his Grand Avenue multi-use space. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The sun goes down on Grand Avenue during February's First Friday. Jennifer Goldberg

It was another lively time in downtown Phoenix during the monthly First Friday event on Feb. 2. On both Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Row, galleries flung open their doors so the public could see the latest shows. People crowded Roosevelt Street and the surrounding roads to check out vendors, listen to music, people-watch and patronize local food trucks.Here are some pictures of the evening.