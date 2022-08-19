Football, Geeky Games, and More Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Are you ready for some football? If so, the Arizona Cardinals will be back in action this weekend when they host the Baltimore Ravens for a preseason gridiron battle. It won’t be the only competitive action in the Valley, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on those other Cardinals — from St. Louis — during a three-game series at Chase Field. Local geeks also will face off against each other in a variety of tabletop, role-playing, and board games at this year’s MaricopaCon.
Meanwhile, the touring Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party will roll into Tempe on Saturday, and actor/comedian David Koechner will be at CB Live for a two-night stint.
Details about each of these events are below. And for more things to do in the Valley from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21, visit Phoenix New Times’ online calendar.
David Koechner
When actor and comedian David Koechner has shown up in a television show or movie over the past couple of decades, he’s typically played characters that are braggarts, buffoons, or blowhards (or any combination thereof). In both Anchorman flicks, for instance, he was loudmouthed sports reporter Champ Kind. Fans of The Office will likely remember the multiple appearances he made as the despicable, homophobic, and sexist Dunder Mifflin traveling salesman Todd Packer. When Koechner brings his “Blue Skies & Dirty Lies” tour to CB Live, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20, his sets will reportedly be more akin to traditional stand-up performances, though he might briefly slip into one of the various characters he’s played over the years. Koechner takes the stage inside CB Live’s showroom at 7 and 9:30 p.m. each night. Admission is $25 per person, plus a two-drink minimum.
Tabletop and board games have undergone a major resurgence in recent years, particularly while many were stuck at home during the pandemic. As a result, you can expect a sizable turnout at this year’s MaricopaCon. Now in its ninth year at a public venue, the event runs from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21, at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent, 2620 West Dunlap Avenue. The local grassroots con, which is crowdfunded by its supporters, will offer gaming of the tabletop, board, card, and role-playing variety, as well as a variety of vendors and “the best GMs” (or “game masters”). Daily admission is available at the door for $15 to $25 per person, and a full weekend badge is available online for $50. A full schedule and a list of games are available on the MaricopaCon website.
The Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Chase Field this weekend.
Jennifer Goldberg
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The late summer typically sees a lot of action in Major League Baseball as contending teams jockey for a better position in the standings in hopes of making the playoffs. The Arizona Diamondbacks, though, are nowhere near contender status. It's been another year of futility for the D-backs, who are currently more than 25 games out of first place in the National League West as the season heads into its final stretch. Things aren’t going to get easier for Arizona this weekend, though, as it hosts the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. St. Louis has won eight out of its last 10 games and is one of the NL’s top five teams in both batting and fielding. That said, the Diamondbacks occasionally have been able to eke out wins against better opponents this season (including splitting a four-game series with the Cardinals from April 28 to May 1). So the Snakes could play the spoiler role this weekend. First-pitch times and ticket prices vary per day.
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party
If you were to assemble a list of the most danceable indie songs of all time, there’s a good chance tracks like the M83’s “Midnight City,” Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” and the MGMT banger “Kids” would be included, owing to their infectious beats and high-energy vibes. It’s the same reason you’ll hear these same anthems coming from the sound system inside the Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, on Saturday, August 20, during the Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party. The touring 18-and-over event features a mix of DJs and live elements playing a soundtrack of indie hits as dancers move to the beats underneath an array of multicolored clouds. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is $18.
After a long, hot summer, the Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for what will hopefully be a season of redemption. Last year, the Red Birds rocketed to a franchise-best 10-2 record behind quarterback Kyler Murray’s MVP-level heroics before stumbling through the rest of the season and getting upended in the first round of the playoffs. This year, Arizona has an improved offense, including the addition of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and a solid defensive line. So here’s hoping the team can keep things going throughout all 17 games of the grueling NFL regular season. The Cards already beat Cincinnati handily during the first week of the preseason and hope to do the same to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, August 21, at State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale. Murray isn't playing, though, so it won't be an easy task, as the Ravens are riding a 21-game preseason winning streak. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $107.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.