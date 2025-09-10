Annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Chelsea's Kitchen this weekend

click to enlarge Indulge in Hatch chile menu items at Chelsea's Kitchen or try your hand at making their famous cornbread at home. Melissa Pickering

Similar to how Champagne can only be called as such if it is from the Champagne region of France, Hatch chiles are grown only in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico. The terroir of Hatch Valley imbues the chiles with their distinct flavor profile and spice.



Compared to Anaheim chiles, which have a similar appearance, "the flavor profiles are similar, but Hatch chiles have that unique spice," Aviles says.



What's on the Hatch Chile Festival menu?



Hatch Chile Festival

Saturday, Sept. 13

Chelsea's Kitchen

5040 N. 40th St.