Annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Chelsea's Kitchen this weekend

Celebrate Hatch chile season at this Phoenix eatery with chile-topped hotcakes, spicy cocktails and fresh roasted peppers.
September 10, 2025
Image: Chelsea's Kitchen is gearing up to celebrate all things green chile this weekend.
Chelsea's Kitchen is gearing up to celebrate all things green chile this weekend. Melissa Fossum
Every year in New Mexico and neighboring states, people eagerly await Hatch chile season. Usually running from August to late September, the harvest of these popular peppers signals the approach of fall and is celebrated with festivals and dishes.

Phoenix staple Chelsea's Kitchen commemorates the Hatch chile season by partnering with Young Guns Produce, a family-owned and operated New Mexico farm, for its annual Hatch Chile Festival.

Young Guns Produce is run by Chris and Tammy Franzoy, who are fourth-generation farmers. According to their website, "More than 80 years ago, the tradition of growing Chile began with our Great Grandparents Joseph and Celestina Franzoy who immigrated to the Hatch Valley from Austria."

"They're a great company to work with, they know their stuff," says Jon Aviles, executive chef at Chelsea's Kitchen.

click to enlarge
Indulge in Hatch chile menu items at Chelsea's Kitchen or try your hand at making their famous cornbread at home.
Melissa Pickering
This year, the restaurant's Hatch Chile Festival will take place all day on Saturday. Customers can choose dishes from special food and drink menus featuring Hatch green chiles or from the regular menu.

Additionally, customers can purchase the famed chiles by the pound, fire-roasted at Chelsea's Kitchen, with either a mild or hot level of spice.

Similar to how Champagne can only be called as such if it is from the Champagne region of France, Hatch chiles are grown only in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico. The terroir of Hatch Valley imbues the chiles with their distinct flavor profile and spice.

Compared to Anaheim chiles, which have a similar appearance, "the flavor profiles are similar, but Hatch chiles have that unique spice," Aviles says.

At the festival, live music will be provided by Old Town Love and there will be face painting for the kiddos.

For fans excited to try their hand at cooking at home, the restaurant will also offer a kit to make Chelsea's Kitchen's famous skillet cornbread. The comprehensive set includes all the ingredients, pre-measured and individually packaged, as well as a single serving cast iron skillet and baking instructions.


What's on the Hatch Chile Festival menu?

There are new additions to the Hatch Green Chile menu at Chelsea's this year. Aviles is especially excited about the queso fundido with Hatch chiles, queso Oaxaca and cilantro.

There is also a Mesquite Grilled New York Strip Steak with a black garlic butter sauce and mashed fingerling potatoes, and a Contramar branzino butterflied and dressed "Christmas style," with a Hatch green chile salsa on one side and a red Guajillo chile salsa on the other. It is served with an herb salad, grilled lemon and tortillas. For a sweater option, there are also masa hotcakes with glazed Hatch chiles and smoked maple syrup.

The special Chile Festival drink menu has multiple offerings featuring Hatch chiles, from the Hatch margarita made with green chile simple syrup and a house-made Hatch chile Tajin rim, a Viva La Verde bloody Mary featuring Ketel One Citron, mezcal, salsa verde and Hatch simple syrup, and lastly a green chile beer from local Fate Brewing Co.

To order Hatch chiles or cornbread kits, customers can call the restaurant or stop in.

Hatch Chile Festival

Saturday, Sept. 13
Chelsea's Kitchen
5040 N. 40th St.
